It might seem otherwise, but this winter will finish as neither Roanoke’s warmest nor least snowy.
Through Monday, Roanoke’s average temperature for meteorological winter was 42.8 degrees. That would tie 1949-50 for fifth warmest since the start of official weather data in 1912 were the month complete.
Meteorological winter is December, January and February, cut off evenly with calendar months to be more convenient for statistics than the astronomical season that begins and ends three weeks into months. This meteorological winter gets one extra day on Saturday, which is Feb. 29.
February has had just enough colder weather to knock the winter off what was once on pace to finish as second warmest. This final week of February will end cold, with some 30s and 40s highs, and teens and 20s lows on Friday and Saturday. It appears winter will finish somewhere between fifth and eighth warmest.
The 1931-32 winter remains a runaway leader as warmest on record for Roanoke, averaging 46.1 degrees, almost 3 degrees above two recent mild winters, 2011-12 and 2016-17, tied for second at 43.2 degrees.
The 1931-32 winter had 13 days with highs at or above 70 degrees. This winter hasn’t had any days with highs in the 70s, its mild average more a result of frequent 40s and 50s temperatures and few mornings in the teens rather than spikes of excessive warmth.
This winter, however, has equaled 1931-32 in having not a single day with a high temperature at or below the freezing mark, 32 degrees. Four of Roanoke’s previous winters on record have never had a high at or below 32, but it hasn’t happened since that balmy 1931-32 winter.
While it will be blustery late this week behind a cold front, no days through Saturday are forecast for highs at or below 32, so 2019-20 quite likely will become the first winter in 88 years to never have had a day that didn’t break the freezing mark.
Roanoke’s snowfall sits at 1.6 inches, all of which accumulated Jan. 7.
Taking meteorological winter literally as Dec. 1 to the end of February, this would rate as the ninth least snowy winter in the past 108 years, provided there is no accumulation in late-week snow showers.
But more commonly what we mean by “winter” for snowfall is the fall-to-spring total. If no more snow falls during the early spring, 2019-20 would rate as the fourth least snowy dating to 1912, trailing only the trace recorded in 1918-19 and 1919-20 and 1.2 inches in 1990-91.
Blacksburg’s period of record is shorter, going back to only 1952, but its 2019-20 winter appears likely to rate fourth or fifth warmest, averaging 37.9 degrees through Monday, and the fall-to-spring snowfall total would rate fifth lowest if the current total of 3.2 inches stands.
While it may not be a record-setter at either location, there is no disputing this winter has been an exceedingly mild one, and we’re far from alone in experiencing such a winter.
The prime driver of the mild winter being experienced across much of the central, southern and eastern U.S., plus much of Europe into Russia, is the persistently strong polar vortex, a doughnut of fast-moving middle- and upper-level winds encircling the North Pole, not letting any strong punches of Arctic air spread southward. The intensity of the polar vortex reached record levels in early February.
This combined with the lack of a blocking high over Greenland and no persistent high-pressure ridging over the West has meant most of our cold fronts have been modified Canadian air, not raw Arctic shots, providing transient, passing cold periods that pass after a couple of days.
Cold air is not that deep nor does it hang around for long this winter.
Extreme warmth and lack of snow also being experienced in much of Europe and Russia this winter brings the specter of global climate change as a factor.
Globally, this will be at or near the top for the warmest winter on record, and among the top few for the United States.
Alaska is experiencing one of its coldest winters in decades, with dense cold trapped north of the polar vortex, and some parts of the west and north-central U.S. have been colder than normal, but most of the rest of the nation has had a mild winter.
Global climate change is not the primary driver in whether a particular winter is mild or cold, snowy or not snowy, wet or dry, on a local or regional basis. That is determined by the interplay of innumerable natural climate oscillations and, to a large degree, the luck of the draw with a series of short-term meteorological pattern setups.
There is also no scientific consensus on how the polar vortex reacts to a warming global climate, and this winter’s tight vortex actually runs contrary to some of what had been hypothesized.
However, the expectation for most locations and broader regions is that, over time, mild winters will tend to be milder, more frequent and more expansive, while cold winters, on the whole, will tend to be less cold, less frequent and less expansive — not necessarily any specific winter, but averaged over several years.
Locally, there may be a statistical hint of that, not in this individual winter or any recent winter being the warmest on record, but in the trend for more of the milder winters to be in recent years.
Of the 10 mildest winters since 1912 (actually 11, since two are tied for 10th), five have happened since 2000, counting this one. None of Roanoke’s 10 coldest winters since 1912 have happened since 2000 — 2009-10, the one we all remember with lots of snow, is close, though, ranking 11th.
But it has been cold and snowy not very long ago.
Memories are often short when it comes to weather, and it may be difficult to recall recent examples of historic short-term cold when we’re having such a mild winter. But, for a couple of examples, 2018 started with Roanoke’s coldest first week of January on record and February 2015 was the coldest February on record for average high temperature.
We’re also still only 14 months removed from our last foot-plus snowstorm, which tend to come along about once every five years on average, historically.
No matter how distant it may seem at the moment, winter is not relegated to some distant, hazy past locally, and it won’t be expelled from the near future, even if global temperatures continue rising as projected. Don’t sell your snow blower — you will need it again.
Climate can change over time, but weather wobbles on a whim.
Weather Journal appears on Wednesdays.
