A trilogy of peculiar atmospheric whirligigs has crafted the narrative of our region’s weather in May and June.
The third “cut-off” upper-level low in less than a month has resulted this week in gloomy skies, periods of rain and record-cool daytime temperatures for mid-June.
Roanoke and Blacksburg both set records on Monday for the coolest high temperature on June 15. Roanoke’s high of 63 was cooler than the 64 recorded on June 15, 2007, and Blacksburg’s 58 was cooler than the 60 recorded on June 15, 1955.
(Roanoke’s records go back to 1912, and Blacksburg’s now go all the way back to 1893 — an extension of 59 years to the period of record with previous Blacksburg weather station data added. We’ll get back to this another day.)
These highs were both 21 degrees below normal for the date and occurred just after midnight, which means it was even cooler during what is typically the warmest part of the day in the mid- to late afternoon.
But what these cut-off lows have mostly done is keep us soggy.
Another cool, rainy day is expected Wednesday as the upper-level low, centered south of our region, starts wobbling back to the north. An additional 1 to 2 inches of rain appears likely, with locally heavier amounts. This comes after many locations in and near the Roanoke and New River valleys got 1 to 3 inches of rain on Sunday night, when it was warmer and storms with stronger downpours developed, and occasional light rain through Monday and Tuesday.
Previous cut-off lows brought a week of constant rain, totaling 6 to 12 inches for many and even more in isolated terrain-enhanced spots, on May 18-22 and a second round of showers and storms May 26-29, including slinging the remnants of Tropical Storm Bertha through the region. As noted previously, it was Roanoke’s wettest May on record with 11.44 inches.
This is only the second time since 1912 that Roanoke has had more than 30 inches of rain for the year to date by June 15, the 30.62 total trailing only 31.48 inches in 1998. That’s already three-quarters of the way to the annual normal rainfall of 41.25 inches with the year not quite half over, and well ahead of 2018, which had 23.41 inches by June 15 on its way to the record 62.45 inches.
So, what then, is a cut-off low?
Put most simply, it is a southerly crinkle in the jet stream, or low-pressure trough, that becomes entirely removed from the main flow. The trough’s strong winds aloft circle into a doughnut, then the system wobbles around listlessly with no steering currents to guide it. It becomes a bubble of cool, wet weather in a sea of warmer, drier air underneath high pressure surrounding it.
The positioning of the cut-off low is the key to how it affects our weather locally.
The mid-May cut-off low got stuck a couple of hundreds miles west of us, in Kentucky and Tennessee, perfectly placed for its counterclockwise flow to pull a steady firehose of Atlantic moisture over our region for four and a half days.
The late May cut-off low was much farther west over the southern Plains and lower Mississippi River valley, so its effects were more subtle. Still, it influenced south-southeasterly flow to draw moisture off the Atlantic, including Tropical Storm Bertha.
This current cut-off low sank southward slowly to our west, then positioned to our south over the Carolinas. This resulted in a shifting scene from heavy rain bands with embedded storms on Sunday evening, sometimes training over the same locations, as the low was west of us with a deep southerly flow, then more showery, cool weather as it positioned south of us on Monday and Tuesday, directing a more easterly flow banked against the mountains.
“Cut-off” lows aren’t eternal. They eventually get nudged by the stirrings of the atmosphere and start to move again. They also “fill in” as colder air aloft sinks and air pressure increases and “open up” as the doughnut becomes more of a U-shaped trough again and partlally reconnects with the westerly flow directed by the jet stream.
This one will do all of those in days ahead, wobbling back northward with an increase of rainfall in our region on Wednesday, filling in and opening up as it is gradually bumped northward and eastward.
We’ll see warmer temperatures return for late week, but with that comes an increased chance of thunderstorms and locally heavy rainfall, even as the overall coverage of rain and clouds start to decrease.
Having one or two of these cut-off lows affect us over a year is fairly typical. Having three in five weeks, two with direct influence and one more indirectly, is highly unusual.
But the unusual has become the norm in 2020 in far more than weather.
Weather Journal appears on Wednesdays, but will be taking a break next week. It will return July 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.