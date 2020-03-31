A weekend spate of summerlike heat in late March rewrote the record books in the Roanoke and New River valleys.
Roanoke and Blacksburg each hit 86 degrees one day apart, Roanoke on Friday and Blacksburg on Saturday.
For Blacksburg, that was a particularly impressive milestone, as it was the hottest March temperature on record — not just for that particular date, but for any of the month’s 31 days — beating out 85 from March 31, 1985. Blacksburg’s official weather records go back to 1952.
Roanoke’s 86 on Friday set a daily record for March 27, eclipsing a 99-year-old record for the date, 85 in 1921.
Friday’s 86 was tied for the seventh warmest March high temperature on record in Roanoke, going back to the start of official data in 1912, with three consecutive dates in 1990 (March 12-14) that also reached 86. Roanoke’s hottest March temperature on record was 90 on March 19, 1945. Three of Roanoke’s four hottest March days on record occurred in 1945.
After a somewhat milder 79 on Saturday when Blacksburg soared to 86 — that oddity caused by a warm front clearing the fog and low clouds out of Blacksburg earlier than it did for Roanoke — the Star City reached 85 on Sunday. That, however, fell short of the March 29 record high of 88 from 1945.
At the peak of mid-summer, Roanoke’s normal high temperature is 87 degrees and Blacksburg’s is 82, so it’s no exaggeration to call the weekend’s temperatures “summerlike.”
The weekend heat spike, and the lack of any really cold air earlier in the month, has helped push Roanoke to its fourth warmest March on record going into the last day and the third warmest at Blacksburg, with Tuesday’s temperatures not shifting the decimals very much.
We are done with summerlike for a while, as Tuesday’s chilly rain rudely announced.
Cooler air behind the storm system may be cold enough for some scattered frost in outlying areas by Friday and Saturday morning. Afternoon highs will be pleasant, though, mostly in the 60s, slowly climbing into early next week, when more rain may arrive.
On the whole, the pattern is fairly typical for spring, with alternating periods of cooler and warmer air, and rain arriving every few days in mostly light to moderate amounts.
But with little to no involvement of Arctic air on the horizon — which is a good thing to avoid major plant-killing freezes — and occasional high pressure ridges building over us, a hot spike like this past weekend can still happen.
Weather Journal appears on Wednesdays.
