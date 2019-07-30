Paris and Roanoke shared essentially the same all-time record high temperature for the past 62 years — until Thursday, when the French capital shattered its high heat mark by 4 degrees.
Paris’ high temperature of 108.7 degrees F (or 42.6 degrees C, as it would be reported in Europe) beat out the previous record of 104.7, set in 1947.
We generally round those decimals up to the nearest whole degree in our climate reports here — the narrowness of Fahrenheit degrees compared to Celsius degrees, and the conversion process between the two scales, largely explains why. So Paris’ previous record matches Roanoke’s standing all-time high temperature record of 105, first set in 1930 and later tied in 1936 and 1983.
Earlier in the month, Anchorage, Alaska, experienced its first officially recorded 90-degree day, 5 degrees above its previous highest temperature on record.
The weather patterns that caused the extreme heat in Europe and Alaska are not new — Sahara Desert heat has bulged into Europe before, and high pressure aloft has gotten lodged over Alaska in years past.
But from the perspective of climatologists studying what role global climate change might have played, the emphasis is that these all-time records were crushed by several degrees, not just edged out as is usually the case.
It’s like a sprinter beating a 100-meter dash record by a full second instead of a few hundredths or a pole-vaulter going a foot over the previous mark instead of a fraction of an inch.
Southwest Virginia has experienced a hot July as well, but not nearly to the same extreme.
This July, through Tuesday, has had 22 days when Roanoke’s high temperature reached 90 degrees.
This is the first time in the almost two decades of the 21st century that Roanoke has had more than 20 90-degree days in July. It is tied for third overall, and could rise to second if Wednesday also hits 90, but can’t reach the record 26 90-degree days of July 1930.
No other July since 2000 is in the top 14 for number of 90-degree days.
Meanwhile, through Tuesday morning, there have been 17 days with a low temperature of 70 degrees or higher at Roanoke this month.
This is tied for fourth, with the possibility of tying the Julys of 2010 and 2016 for second if Wednesday morning’s low is 70 or higher. The July record of 19 days with lows of 70 or higher from 2005 will stand.
You may already notice that all of the years clustered at the top for 70-degree lows in July are recent. That becomes more stark when considering that eight of the top 10 Julys for number of days with 70-degree lows have occurred since 2000, that 14 of the top 25 have occurred since 2000 and 18 of the top 25 since 1990.
This is obviously lopsided, considering the period of record goes back 107 years.
Through Tuesday, Roanoke’s temperature has averaged 79.5 degrees during this month of July. With only one day of July 2019 data left, this probably won’t vary more than a tenth either way, and this July will rank around seventh or eighth warmest since local records began in 1912.
But let’s break that down into average high and low temperatures for the month.
The average daily high temperature for this July through Tuesday was 90.4 degrees. With one more day’s highs added in to close out the month, this will almost certainly remain among the 19 Julys in 107 years of Roanoke weather data with high temperatures averaging 90 or higher, ranking 17th as of Monday.
But only one of the 10 hottest Julys for average high temperature has occurred since 2000, that being 2012, ranked 10th at 90.9. The 1930s and 1950s dominate the top nine spots on the list. July 2011 is tied for 13th with an average daily high temperature of 90.5 degrees, the only other July since 2000 to rank above the current one in this category.
Meanwhile, Roanoke’s average daily low temperature through Tuesday was 68.7 degrees. That also likely won’t change much with one more day of data to close out the month, and would rank eighth warmest since 1912 as it stands.
Seven of the 10 warmest Julys for average daily low temperature have occurred since 2000, and nine of 10 have occurred since 1993. Thirteen of the top 25 have occurred since 2000, with only five of the top 25 occurring before the mid 1980s.
The data for July 2019 in the context of our local weather history emphasizes two points discussed here before:
- There is no clear local trend toward hotter summer afternoons.
- There is an undeniable local trend toward warmer summer nights and mornings.
Or, as I like to say, our summers are not getting hotter, but they are getting warmer.
The relative role of urbanization around the specific Roanoke weather instrument site versus the broader role of observed widespread consistently higher dew points, likely connected to hotter oceans and the warming effects upon them by carbon dioxide from human industrial activities, is a subject to explore another day.
