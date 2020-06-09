Roanoke and Richmond are different in many ways, including weather expectations, but they are both in Virginia, and in general, we expect weather and climate trends between the two locations to generally point in the same direction.
A couple of climate statistics over the past couple of months, however, point in confusing radically opposite directions, at least at first glance.
One of the those is the polarized extremes in last-freeze dates for spring 2020.
Roanoke last officially recorded a temperature at or below 32 degrees on March 8. It got as low as 33 on both April 19 and May 10. But it didn’t get to 32, so no official “freeze.”
Since local weather data began in 1912, March 8 is the earliest date on which the last freeze has occurred in any late winter/spring season at Roanoke.
Richmond was in the same boat as Roanoke, headed for its earliest last-freeze of spring also being on March 8. But then, on May 10, the temperature fell to 32 degrees.
Suddenly, Richmond went from its earliest last-freeze on record to its second latest.
A cursory glance at this one statistic in isolation will spin some heads decades from now. How could there be a two-month difference in last-freeze date between Richmond and Roanoke, especially when Roanoke usually averages a little later?
A more detailed look would reveal that much of April and May were cooler than normal at both locations, just that it fell one critical degree lower at Richmond on a single date. It’s not as different as it may seem.
But May has another statistic that is every bit as different between Richmond and Roanoke as it seems.
Roanoke received 11.44 inches of rain in May, the wettest May on record since 1912. Richmond only got 1.9 inches of rain in the same month, the 18th driest May going back 133 years.
The difference in these widely varying rain totals came down to the location of a stalled upper-level low May 18-22, augmented by the terrain differences between the two locations.
The upper low set up in just the right spot to bring consistent rain bands into the Roanoke area, increased in intensity and duration by Atlantic moisture being lifted up and over the Blue Ridge.
Richmond just got some showers, too distant from the upper low for steady rain and with not enough elevation rise from the ocean to promote much upslope condensation.
The overall themes of the last several months — a hot early October, cold November with some snow, mild winter with little or no snow, then cold spurts in spring — have been the same between Roanoke and Richmond. But some of the specifics vary widely on a localized basis.
It is another way of showing that when considering trends in climate, long periods of time over large areas are more telling than whatever it is doing outside your particular window right now.
Great Lakes tropical system?
Speaking of oddities, consider Tropical Storm Cristobal.
It came ashore in Louisiana late Sunday. Nothing too unusual about that, other than we’re already at the “C” storm less than 10 days into the Atlantic hurricane season, which began June 1.
But its track afterward, as a depression and then a remnant low, is highly unusual. Not the part heading north through Mississippi River Valley across Arkansas and Missouri — that’s fairly typical.
But then, it keeps going, expected to cross Wisconsin, Lake Superior and into Canada, maintaining at least some tropical characteristics.
That appears to be farthest west and north track of the inland circulation from a Gulf of Mexico tropical system on record.
Some have gone into the Plains states, but eventually turn east before reaching Canada.
One result is that Southwest Virginia isn’t getting any rainfall directly off Cristobal.
However, it and the low-pressure system and cold front it is joining forces with are causing moisture to increase with showers and storms becoming numerous on Wednesday.
So, while Cristobal is having an indirect effect on our weather, our local waterlogged May means we’ll happily pass on the pouring tropical rain it could have caused with a more common track across the South toward us.
Weather Journal appears on Wednesdays.
