Wednesday morning may send down some mid-April snowflakes to make a mockery of the almost snowless 2019-20 winter. A Salem woman, meanwhile, made a mockery out of the competition to predict that winter.
Patricia Walters crushed the competition in the annual Weather Journal snowfall contest, with picks that perfectly nailed Roanoke and barely missed for Blacksburg.
Walters guessed Jan. 7 for Roanoke’s first 1-inch snowfall and 2 inches for total seasonal snowfall from Dec. 1 to March 31. Those were exactly correct, considering Roanoke got 1.6 inches — all on Jan. 7 — and we round to the nearest whole digit for purposes of the contest.
Walters guessed Jan. 6 for Blacksburg’s first 1-inch snowfall — it was also Jan. 7, missing by one day — and 3 inches for total seasonal snowfall. That snow total guess was right on the money until some light snow in late February boosted Blacksburg to almost 5 inches.
Walters’ total of missed days and inches was three, well ahead of second-place Russ Elliott of Lexington with 12 missed days and inches, third-place Johnny Nolen of Rocky Mount with 13, and more than 340 others who entered the annual contest in November.
Elliott was correct on Roanoke’s snow total, missed Blacksburg’s by 2 inches (guessed 3 when 5 occurred) and was five days off on each of the first snowfall dates (guessed Jan. 12). Nolen was 1 inch off — in opposite directions — on each snow total (guessed 3 for Roanoke and 4 for Blacksburg) and missed the first snowfall dates by five and six days respectively (guessed Jan. 12 for Roanoke, Jan. 13 for Blacksburg).
For her predicting prowess in a low-snow winter, Walters will have a $250 gift certificate from Northwest Hardware mailed to her, and she also wins a Flexible Flyer sled, which we will hold for her at The Roanoke Times office until she can pick it up safely after this phase of the virus crisis has eased.
While Walters was correct about this winter’s minimal snowfall, she expects there will be enough in a future winter for her snow-loving daughter to enjoy that sled.
She can indeed enjoy that sled if setups like Wednesday morning’s show up in actual winter rather than mid-April.
Low pressure tracking south and east of our region will be lifting moisture into an unseasonably cold push of air from Canada.
It is expected that rain will spread over the region, then start changing to snow, first in higher elevations and areas to the north and west, spreading into lower elevations and areas to the south and east. Even the urban floor of the Roanoke Valley may get some wet snowflakes early Wednesday.
Little or no accumulation is expected in most locations, but some higher elevations, or anywhere that gets a little colder than the projected mid to upper 30s lows or sees heavier snow for more than an hour or so, might see some white collect on grass, trees and exposed objects.
Any snow will be short-lived, with highs rebounding into the 50s. The rest of the week will see highs in the 60s, but lows in the 30s, even some upper 20s in outlying areas, leading to some frosty mornings. Take care of the tender outdoor vegetation.
This all follows on the heels of a dynamic storm system on Sunday and Monday that brought flooding rain to our region and numerous tornadoes and reports of wind damage over a wide swath of the southern and eastern United States.
High-pressure blocking in the northern latitudes has forced a southerly dip in the jet stream, which brought both the early week vigorous storm system and the colder air that will make snow possible on this Wednesday.
Barring something really unusual, this will probably be the last time this column discusses snow for a long time.
Weather Journal appears on Wednesdays.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.