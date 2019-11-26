Roanoke has had 6 feet of snow in a year — twice.
That may seem to conflict with what you know, and what has been written here previously, about Roanoke snowfall statistics.
The winter of 1959-60 is our champion snow season, with 62.7 inches, all but about 5 inches of it between Feb. 12 and March 20. That’s a little more than 9 inches short of 72 inches, or 6 feet. Tied for second are the winters of 1986-87 and 1995-96, with 56 inches, or 4 feet, 8 inches, each. No other winter has topped 50 inches, with about 18 being the average across the period of record starting in 1912. (The lowest was zero measurable snow for Roanoke in back-to-back winters a century ago, 1918-19 and 1919-20.)
So where does 6 feet in a year come from?
It’s all in the time parameters for what makes up a “year” or a “winter.”
For weather statistics, we like to keep adjoining cold weather months together, loosely calling those a “winter” or “snow season,” seeing as it can stretch from late fall to early spring. So that’s how we end up with hyphenated “years” or “winters” on snowfall totals.
But looking at snowfall by calendar year, Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, instead of by “winter” or “snow season,” as we do with virtually every other weather statistic, provides a different perspective.
In both 1960 and 1966, Roanoke had 6 feet and a fraction of an inch of snow — 72.5 inches in 1960, 72.2 inches in 1966.
All of the 62.7 inches in that epic 1959-60 season happened after the start of 1960 with nearly 10 more inches the following December. In 1966, there was a monthly record 41 inches to start the year in January and a December record 22.6 at the end of the year, plus a little more than 8 inches in February.
So that’s how those calendar years got to 6 feet.
Looking at snow by calendar year also significantly changes how last year looks.
The 2017-18 winter ended with a burst of snow in March — three different storms totaling 10 inches at Roanoke, or about two-thirds of that season’s snowfall. (There was much more March snowfall at some locations to the south and west of Roanoke, including 22 inches at Blacksburg, that got buried by 10 inches or more in the last of the three storms.
The 2018-19 winter began with the historic Dec. 9 storm that dumped 15.2 inches on Roanoke (counting 0.2 from very early on the 10th), or about three-quarters of that season’s snowfall.
There were only a handful of small and medium snows in the rest of the 2017-18 or 2018-19 winters, so individually, those come out to pretty average snow seasons with 15.7 inches and 19.5 inches, respectively.
But combining late snow in the former winter and early snow in the latter winter would get Roanoke to 29.4 inches for calendar year 2018, which would make it the 20th snowiest calendar year in the last 107 years of weather records — a year that was also our wettest and 14th warmest.
In the nearly two decades of the 21st century to date, 2018 trails only 2010, which had 31.3 inches of snow — including about 2 feet of a 43-inch 2009-10 winter that is, so far, the high-bar for snow in 21st century winters.
(We will soon be coming up on the 10th anniversary of the Dec. 18-19, 2009, snowstorm — see the inset box for some information I’m seeking from readers on that one.)
So we are fast approaching the time when significant snowfall starts becoming a significant possibility in our region.
Calendar year 2019 has only 4.3 inches going for it so far, from a couple of messy snow-to-ice episodes on Jan. 12-13 and Feb. 20. Barring something epic in December, this year isn’t going to be anything special for snowfall, whether or not the 2019-20 winter as a whole is.
There is no solid indication yet of any patterns that would favor snow, ice or prolonged cold on the horizon in our neck of the woods, as it’s focused more on the West, the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest this week. But as we should all know by now, anything farther out than about seven to 10 days is virtually unknowable, and anything beyond about three days is still pretty fuzzy.
Snow fans, try not to be too frustrated waiting on the next opportunity. Snow haters, remember that it always melts — always, no matter how much or what place on the calendar it falls.
Weather Journal appears on Wednesdays.
