Many who follow local sports are aware of the athletic exploits at the highest professional level of Cave Spring High School graduates J.J. Redick in the NBA and the Barber brothers, Tiki and Ronde, in the NFL.
In the world of weather forecasting, another Cave Spring alum has reached similar stratospheric heights.
Michael Brennan, a 1995 graduate of the southwest Roanoke County high school, is the Hurricane Specialist Unit branch chief of the National Hurricane Center in Miami. He oversees 10 hurricane forecasting specialists who issue daily outlooks and advisories, including watches and warnings when necessary.
There is only one person above him at the National Hurricane Center, the center’s director, Ken Graham.
With the recent development of Category 1 Hurricane Barry in the Gulf of Mexico, followed by its landfall in Louisiana as a tropical storm and its subsequent soggy slog up the Mississippi River Valley, hurricane season is in full swing in the Atlantic basin, with its busiest days still ahead as the season peaks in August through October.
You may see the Roanoke Valley’s own Brennan on television or the internet, or see a quote of his in a news article, talking about the latest or next hurricane threat.
While Brennan still occasionally visits his parents, Thomas and Rebecca Brennan, in Cave Spring, he came to Roanoke in May in his professional role during the East Coast Hurricane Awareness Tour, as NOAA and U.S. Air Force Reserve hurricane hunter planes made a stop in at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport.
A special treat for Brennan was getting to fly in the cockpit of the Air Force Reserve WC-130J as it took off out of Roanoke, seeing the mountains and valleys of his hometown region spread out before him as the plane flew south to the next tour stop in Charlotte.
Much of the message of National Hurricane Center officials in attendance focused on the threat of inland flooding from the remnants of hurricanes. Appropriately, it was just such an event — the Roanoke Valley’s most deadly and enduring weather event — that made an early impression upon Brennan.
“My grandmother, who lived in the Salem Village mobile home park behind GE, lost her home in the November 1985 flood, and my dad ended up having to rescue her from her home and wading out in waist-deep water,” Brennan said in an email. “I was 7 years old at the time and that made a big impression on me, showing how weather can affect people’s lives.”
While the devastating effect of Hurricane Juan’s remnants on the Roanoke Valley in 1985 and the fast brush-by of Hurricane Hugo’s weakening but still potent core four years later implanted thoughts about hurricanes in Brennan’s mind, his path to the National Hurricane Center was nothing he could have forecast.
“First, I didn’t really go to school or take a path that would have necessarily had me ending up at NHC,” Brennan said. “My research in grad school was focused on mid-latitude cyclones with sort of a classical synoptic-dynamic background, looking at winter storms, moisture transport, etc.
“Second, given that I enjoyed research and teaching while in grad school, I interviewed for a couple of faculty positions, one at Texas A&M where I wasn’t selected, and another at the State University of New York at Albany, where during the interview I actually got a call and was offered the SOO job at HPC/WPC,” Brennan said, referring to the science and operations officer position at the National Weather Service’s key national office for precipitation forecasting. “Given my interest in operational forecasting, I took that job, which has led me to my career path today.”
Brennan got all of his undergraduate and graduate degrees, right up through a doctorate, at North Carolina State — Virginia Tech was more than a decade away from establishing its meteorology degree program when Brennan started at N.C. State.
“The out-of-state tuition was steep, so Michael began to take core math classes at Virginia Western, and N.C. State held his position for two years,” said Robin Reed, the WDBJ (Channel 7) anchorman who took Brennan as his first intern in the 1990s during his long career as the station’s chief meteorologist.
“Michael is the poster child for someone who used the community college system correctly, and I share that with audiences all the time,” Reed said.
Brennan was hired as a University Corporation for Atmospheric Research post-doctoral position at the National Hurricane Center soon after getting his doctorate in 2005, then moved on to what is now known as the Weather Prediction Center in 2007 as science and operations officer. WPC issues and coordinates broad-range forecasts on inclement weather and precipitation regionally and nationally, including winter precipitation and flooding events, as well as tropical cyclones, especially after they have already made landfall.
In 2008, Brennan was chosen to be a senior hurricane specialist at the National Hurricane Center, and he was named branch chief in February 2018, overseeing the office’s 10 hurricane forecasters.
“I take a lead role in coordinating the issuance of hurricane, tropical storm and storm surge watches and warnings in the U.S., which is done in concert with local NWS offices,” Brennan said. “There is also a big international part of our mission that isn’t always appreciated, as we work with countries over a huge area from Mexico and Central America, through the Caribbean to Bermuda, Canada, the Azores, and even western Europe. Those nations base their watches and warnings on the NHC forecast, and provide local level impact information much like the local NWS offices do in the U.S.”
Hurricane season officially lasts from June 1 to Nov. 30, although there are sometimes tropical systems to monitor just before and after those dates. Even when it isn’t hurricane season and there’s nothing interesting going on in the tropics, Brennan stays busy.
“Outside of the season, I’m involved in a lot of programmatic activities within the NWS tropical cyclone program, where we set policy and work to design and implement additions to and improvements in our products and services,” he said. “I participate in NHC’s extensive outreach and training efforts in the offseason, proving training on hurricane hazards and products to emergency managers from around the U.S., so they can make more effective preparedness and evacuation decisions. This training is done in classes held at the NHC and also at national and state hurricane conferences around the country.
“I also try to keep involved in the science side of things, through reviewing journal articles, attending conferences, and working with the research community as they try and improve the tools we have to use in our operations.”
The depth of knowledge and experience Brennan has gained has made one of his mentors into one of his biggest fans.
“I count him as a close friend and amazing success story,” Reed said. “The tropical season has started and I read Michael Brennan briefings with great interest.”
Weather Journal appears on Wednesdays.