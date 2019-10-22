Southwest Virginia’s drought is reeling on the ropes, and may go down for the count before November ends.
A changing weather pattern has landed some big punches, with widespread general rain Oct. 16 and Saturday night into Sunday, and additional showers on Tuesday.
The weekend soaking was particularly potent with 1.5 to 3 inches of rain common across the region, as moisture of Tropical Storm Nestor — more of a hybrid system really than purely tropical — swirled over our region.
But droughts don’t simply end because it rains good once or a few times.
Sometimes droughts end because it rains badly once, in that it rains too much, too fast.
There is a saying that “drought always ends in flash flooding.” This really isn’t always true, but sometimes long periods of dryness do end with a powerful storm or abrupt weather pattern change that brings many inches of rain on drought-hardened ground quickly.
The way we have been coming out of the drought, provided it continues, is ideal — a series of soaking rains, not extreme.
But it takes some time for dry layers of the ground below the surface to fully soak up moisture and streams to recharge after it has been unusually dry for months.
When the next U.S. Drought Monitor map is issued Thursday, it likely will show the yellow “abnormally dry” color painting much or all of our region, and there may still be some beige “moderate drought” streaks left. We’ve probably had enough widespread rain to have wiped out the small, red “severe drought” zones that had developed.
It appears likely that more rain will affect our region over the coming weekend, and then again toward the middle of next week, as low-pressure troughs dig southward, scooping up Gulf of Mexico moisture.
Once those happen, we may officially be out of the drought that has been our region’s main weather story in the latter half of summer and early fall.
This early propensity for coastal storms and upper-level troughs digging southward to scoop up Gulf of Mexico moisture piques a bit of interest about winter. Should it continue, it would portend not only enough periods of wet weather to keep drought from relapsing, but also the potential for winter storms.
Ah, yes, winter — a subject we will need to get back to in much greater detail very soon.
Weather Journal appears on Wednesdays.
