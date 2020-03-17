When in just four years there have been three EF-3 tornadoes within 90 miles of Roanoke, it is increasingly difficult for anyone to say the danger of tornadoes is something our region should simply shrug off entirely.
That said, it is also an overstatement to say our region is at the same level of danger from tornadoes as most states between the Appalachians and the Rockies, or areas to our south and east in the Piedmont and coastal regions of the Carolinas and Virginia.
A statewide tornado drill on Tuesday was scrubbed because of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
Weather, however, is not postponed because of the virus, and will still be happening as we enter what has already been a volatile spring season, with the deadly tornadoes in central Tennessee on March 3. There may be more than one reason to hunker down in various regions of the U.S. in weeks ahead.
More volatility will be in evidence later this week with high temperatures shooting up possibly into the lower 80s on Friday, followed by a weekend drop to near freezing by Sunday and Monday mornings. Such is the essence of early spring.
Periods of showers will happen for us over the next few days, and as the cold pushes into the warmth, there may be some storms on Friday, though a widespread severe storms outbreak is not expected at this time.
Recent tornadoes in Appomattox County (2016), Lynchburg and Amherst County (2018) and southern Franklin County (last April) were neither weak nor brief, tracking many miles and rating EF-3 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, which starts at EF-0 for tornadoes that topple a few trees and lift shingles off roofs to EF-5 for those that sweep well-built homes entirely free of their foundations. EF-3 tornadoes are strong enough to knock down some walls of well-built homes.
The recent cluster of stronger tornadoes to the south and east of the Roanoke Valley raises a yellow flag at least that something may be changing with regard to tornado intensity and frequency in our region, but it isn’t a large enough sample over a long enough time period yet to state definitively that a new trend is occurring.
Tornadoes are more a part of our region’s history than many realize.
Pulaski in 2011 and a strip from Salem through northwest Roanoke into northern Roanoke County in 1974 were heavily damaged by EF-2 tornadoes during the two most prominent “Super Outbreaks” of tornadoes in our nation’s history.
Neither of those tornadoes claimed any lives. The Roanoke Valley did not have a single tornado fatality in the entirety of the 1900s nor has it in the 2000s to date, which included brief, weak tornadoes in 2003 near Hollins and in 2008 in South Roanoke.
But it is possible that the valley suffered as many as six tornado deaths in the last decade of the 1800s, with three dying in an 1890 tornado affecting the Norwich area of Roanoke and another three in an 1896 tornado in Salem.
There is as yet no overarching, universally accepted theory on how changing global climate affects tornado frequency or intensity, as the factors going into producing them are complex, regionally and locally focused, and are often affected in opposite directions by warmer temperatures.
Nationally, tornado numbers have been below normal most years since the extreme 2011 season. They were near the approximate 1,400-per-year norm in 2019.
There has been some research, however, suggesting that the core of Tornado Alley is expanding eastward, with much of the Southeast and the Tennessee and Ohio valleys seeing a greater percentage of the nation’s tornadoes. If this is true, it would likely increase tornadoes in our region as well, as we often experience tornadoes as part of an outbreak or setup that has already produced several in states just to our west.
But however future trends turn out, there is enough recent history to know that stronger tornadoes can sometimes occur in and near our region, and that we should at least be cognizant of the danger.
The safest thing to do if a tornado warning is issued for your location, or if you have any reason to believe one might be nearby, is to go the interior portion of the lowest room of your house, crouch as low as possible and cover your head with something solid. Putting children in sports helmets of some sort is a good idea, as the biggest danger in a tornado is flying debris.
And — something that applies to much more going on than weather — panic is unproductive. Many tornado warnings pass without a tornado actually occurring, and even if one does occur, the chances are still small it will strike your particular location.
Prepare for the worst; expect the best. That’s a saying we can carry into lots of situations in these uncertain weeks and months ahead.
Weather Journal appears on Wednesdays.
