Lots of things are abnormal right now, but rainfall in our region, at least, is pretty normal.
It wasn’t all that long ago that we were concerned about rampant flooding and developing drought. Right now, neither of those is a huge concern.
Some heavier rain overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday morning could pond up on some parking lots or streets, maybe overflow a small drainage ditch somewhere, but we’re not at the point yet of multi-inch rainfall events pouring on waterlogged soil.
While it has been pretty rainy of late, 2020’s cup is not yet running over with rainfall, nor is it lacking.
Through Monday, Roanoke has received 8.89 inches of rain for the year, which is less than an inch — 0.59 to be exact — above normal.
Blacksburg, owing to one particularly rainy Feb. 5-7 spell, is running further above normal, 2.87 inches, with a total of 11.28 inches. But, through Monday, March is almost right on its normal pace, just 0.13 over at 2.74 inches.
This comes on the heels of an abnormally normal 2019 for rainfall.
Roanoke finished 2019 with 42.54 inches of rain, which was just 1.29 inches above the annual norm of 41.25 inches, while Blacksburg totaled 42.62 inches, which was 1.83 inches above the annual norm of 40.89 inches.
42.62 inches total, 40.89 annual normal.
Over the course of an entire year, anything within about 10% of the normal, or about 4 inches, should basically be considered a normal rainfall year.
The annual total near normal belies the fact that much of the region was in moderate drought, with localized pockets of more intense drought, early last fall. But heavy rain in mid- to late October pulled us out of that hole.
Before that, 2018 was the wettest year on record, dating to 1912, at many locations, with Roanoke topping 60 inches for the first time at 62.45 inches, and some locations south along the Blue Ridge topping 70 inches. There were repeated episodes of flooding in 2018.
The weather pattern of the winter and continuing into the spring has largely featured west-to-east movement of storm systems across the nation, with little in the way of big north or south dips.
This has resulted in lots of mild temperatures, interspersed with cooler periods, and not much in the way of extreme warmth or prolonged cold.
While Roanoke had its fifth warmest and fourth least-snowy winter on record, it also experienced no 70-degree days in meteorological winter (December-February), which has happened in only about a quarter of winters historically, and has had no 80-degree days since Oct. 4.
For rainfall, it has brought a steady stream of light and medium rainfall events through rather than much in the way of heavy rainfall or prolonged dry spells.
With the exception of flooding rain mostly west of Roanoke on Feb. 5-7, this has kept rainfall amounts fairly close to normal with intermittent bouts of showers rather than copious downpours or weeks of dryness.
So if you’re searching for some sense of normalcy in this uncertain time, this weather pattern’s rainfall in our region is one place to look.
