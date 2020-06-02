A wet, cool May is in the books as the calendar flips to June, which on the meteorological calendar begins summer.
And it isn’t going to waste much time acting like summer.
Wednesday may be the first day of 2020 to reach or exceed 90 degrees in Roanoke, and increasing moisture plus an approaching slow-moving cold front will bring the prospect of showers and thunderstorms Thursday through Saturday.
This won’t be anything like the incessant rain of mid to late May, but there is always the possibility of locally heavier downpours in stronger storms. The almost daily distant rumble of thunder with some spots getting poured on while others get sprinkles or never get out of sunshine is what we expect from summer.
What’s more, Tropical Storm Cristobal has already formed in the southwest Gulf of Mexico, with the possibility of becoming a hurricane approaching the Texas and/or Louisiana coast next week.
We’re amazingly already talking about the third tropical system before the official Atlantic tropical season is even three days old, having also started with the opening of June
It will be many days before Cristobal could possibly become much of a factor in Southwest Virginia weather, if it ever does at all. But it was only a week ago that Tropical Storm Bertha was dealing a quick punch of rain to our region, and two weeks ago, Tropical Storm Arthur had just buzzed by the Outer Banks of North Carolina, just before our week of endless rain started.
With 11.44 inches of rain, May not only finished as the wettest May on record in Roanoke by more than an inch over May 1940, it was the seventh wettest month at any time of year since Roanoke weather records began.
It was also the coolest May in 15 years and 20th coolest in the past 108 years of official weather records at Roanoke, averaging 62.4 degrees. Only three months of May since 1997 have had similar temperatures averaging near 62 degrees.
The past two Mays were, by contrast, the two warmest on record, averaging 72.5 degrees in 2018 and 72 degrees in 2019.
This year’s cool May was a function both of the cold snap that brought frost to many locations around May 10 and the repeated tendency for cloudy, soggy periods in which a cooler wedge of air became trapped against the mountains.
So we move into summer locally having had a mild, almost snowless winter, a brief spurt of summerlike warmth in March, followed by frosty cold off and on in April and May, and then that soggy dousing in mid to late May.
Hopefully our weather will not be as turbulent entering June as so many other things are this spring and summer of 2020.
Weather Journal appears on Wednesdays.
