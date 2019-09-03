We do need some rain.
In spite of this, we in Southwest Virginia should be more than content to take the expected hard pass from Dorian and move on.
For Dorian to move in a manner to supply us even an inch or two of rain at this point, we would need it to make a vicious and unpredicted northwest swerve that would lay waste to Charleston or Myrtle Beach. And who wants to pile up Dorian flooding misery on inland North Carolina atop last year’s epic flooding from Hurricane Florence?
It has been a summer of spotty showers and storms in Southwest Virginia, with more have-nots than haves.
Roanoke’s official gauge at the airport has actually measured 2 inches above normal for the summer (June 1 to Aug. 31 on the meteorological calendar), but that’s deceiving, all because of one extremely localized downpour of nearly 3 inches on July 21. Rain on the runway didn’t help your garden.
Localities rimming the Roanoke Valley to the south and west, extending into much of the New River Valley, are considered to be at the lowest level of drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Fall’s windy cold fronts are a few weeks away, and it would behoove us to have dampened leaves and not-so-crackly grass when those breezes start trying to fan every discarded cigarette or unattended leaf fire into an inferno.
But, even so, after Dorian’s frightening demolition of a couple of the larger islands in the Bahamas, we need Dorian to exit stage right as quickly as possible, staying as far away as possible from our beloved beaches and our friends and neighbors living near them.
Dorian is projected to take this shore-skirting, landfall-flirting path near the southeast U.S. coast on Wednesday and Thursday, rather than a hard charge inland, because of a fairly subtle low-pressure trough that will be moving over our heads late Wednesday.
Hurricanes may be the king of storms, but they are wimps in the overall atmospheric pattern. They get pushed around by the boring H’s and L’s we see drawn on weather maps every day — high and low pressure systems, that is.
Dorian didn’t have enough steering currents aloft to smack headlong into Florida, stalling on the Bahamas instead, and now this mediocre southward dip in upper-air currents will start to nudge it northward, then northeastward.
The trough might trigger a few showers in our region, it’s possible we could get a little moisture banked against the Blue Ridge by Dorian when it’s still south of us, or a dying feeder band might make its way westward across the Piedmont to fizzle out approaching the mountains. None of that is going to produce dryness-easing rains in our region.
Barring some extreme change in the projected track of Dorian, your gardens and yards — in the Roanoke area and points west, and, probably, even points east to at least Farmville and South Boston — likely will be as dry after Dorian as before.
Tropical systems have helped ease our dryness in the past.
Carvins Cove was nearly 30 feet below its capacity (it’s only down 3 feet now) in September 1999 when Hurricane Dennis made a loop off the coast of the Carolinas, weakened to a tropical storm, and charged hard west inland, dumping more than 3 inches of badly needed rain.
Sometimes, now likely being one of those, we’re dry enough to absorb amounts of rainfall that at other times would spawn flooding.
The remnants of Hurricane Hazel, which made landfall near the North Carolina-South Carolina border in 1954, and those of Hurricane Frances in 2004, which came inland in eastern Florida and moved northward, each dumped more than 4 inches of rain onto our dry soils without causing any widespread flooding problems.
But the former of those two lashed us with near-hurricane force wind gusts, and the latter was the first of a series of three tropical systems that poured on us, culminating in the flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Jeanne less than three weeks later on Sept. 28, 2004.
Once the tropical spigot opens to cure our dryness, it’s often hard to shut off before we’ve had far too much of a good thing.
We could use some rain, but, thanks to a record-wet 2018 and ample rain in the first half of the year, we’re not in a desperate drought anything remotely similar to 1999, or to 2002, when a series of regular storm systems moving across the southern U.S in fall and winter relieved prolonged and extreme dryness.
So, for all those reasons, while Dorian has an ample supply of some needed moisture we could use a sampling of, let’s wave it out to sea, preferably far out to sea.
We can just wait on one of those boring L’s to scoop the Gulf of Mexico and, hopefully, give us a gentler but widespread rain before summer completely cedes its ground and skies to approaching autumn.
Weather Journal appears on Wednesdays.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.