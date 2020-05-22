You may have been ready to walk the Roanoke River Greenway again after weeks of pandemic-related closure, but the river isn’t ready for you to be there.
The greenways and parks along the river are under brown water and goo, after three and a half days of almost constant rain raised the Roanoke River to 15.89 feet, its eighth highest crest on record since 1901.
But though the river rose so high, there isn’t as much damage as there was in past similar floods, when there were more structures in the flood plain. With no deaths or injuries reported, and no widespread swaths of flooding devastation, we’ll remember this past week for its seemingly endless rainfall more than for churning brown water chewing buildings.
It was our “raindemic” of 2020, caused by an upper-level low that became stalled to our west, spinning a continuous stream of moisture from the Atlantic Ocean into our Appalachian ridges.
What kept this from being more destructive and deadly like 1985, or even Hurricane Michael’s remnants just two Octobers ago, was the lack of truly torrential rainfall.
Between Monday evening and Friday morning, the weather station at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport reported measurable rain in 79 of 84 hours, but no single hour had more than 0.31 inch. There were no sudden 2-inch downpours in an hour that would have turned an already treacherous flooding situation into a catastrophe quickly.
The week’s rain carved out a unique place in Roanoke’s official weather records, going back to 1912, as the only three-day period in which at least 2 inches of rain was recorded on each day.
But the totals on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday also reflect a steadiness to how it rained — 2.84, 2.76 and 2.72 on those three days, respectively. There was no 6-inch burst on a single day in the city as there was in 1985.
This was not for the most part a flash flood, but rather, a slow-fused multiday rainy episode that finally caused some significant flooding. We were dry enough going into it that it took nearly two days of almost constant rainfall to get rivers started out of their banks.
The lack of intense rainfall was largely due to the unseasonably cool air that got banked against the mountains, sapping instability that could have maintained convection that developed to our south for heavier downpours.
Ironically, part of the reason for the cool wedge was the rotation of Tropical Storm Arthur, which passed by the Outer Banks early in the week, spinning in some cooler, briefly drier air from the north as it did. Remember Arthur? It contributed almost nothing to our rainfall yet played a cameo role in the week’s weather drama.
Tropical systems have so often been the core of our heaviest rainfall episodes, their old feeder bands and eyewalls becoming ferocious downpours. Not having that this go-round, as with Juan in 1985, Agnes in 1972, Jeanne in 2004 and Michael in 2018 is another reason we didn’t get torrential rain to take this to another level.
Somewhat unusually, Roanoke became a bull’s-eye for some of the heavier rainfall amounts, aside from those huge amounts that typically stack up in similar events on the east side and summit of the Blue Ridge.
(I’ve had at least three emails noting 14-24 inch amounts in these localized spots that always get more in an event enhanced by southeasterly upslope flow, but these are geographically enhanced outliers, not the regional rule. They of course do contribute to the downhill flow into the Roanoke River.)
Totals of the 8-12 inches were common in and near the valley for the week, including 9.06 inches in the official gauge at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport through midnight Thursday, with a little more early Friday after midnight. Since 1912, this was only the fifth time 9 inches or more of rain had fallen in four days, led by 9.99 in the flood of 1985.
The rotation of the upper low was set in just the right position to spin some relatively heavier bands (moderately heavy, in this case) right across the valley early in the event.
Whether it’s from a tropical system or a stalled upper-level low or a stationary front or some combination of the three, our region is historically susceptible to heavy rain and flooding when moist flow turns southeast, perpendicular to the southwest-to-northeast alignment of the ridges.
We were blessed this time that the inches of rain collected at a moderate pace rather than all at once. Flattening the curve works to mitigate flooding, too, though it also keeps us inside longer and makes us feel that much gloomier.
