Anyone who wanted more typical January weather, you got it.
Statistically normal January weather for our region isn’t, as some would imagine, frigid Arctic air masses and deep snow. It also isn’t nearly 70 degrees like we saw a couple of weeks ago. Those are the extremes that help average out to the “normal” in the middle.
Normal January weather is about what we’re having: temperatures mostly in the 30s and 40s, cold rain like this past Friday, and periodic flirtations with wintry precipitation with borderline temperatures.
We have two such borderline, iffy wintry weather episodes upcoming.
On Thursday, some brief snow or snow-rain mix is possible in the morning, any accumulations expected to be minor, with higher elevations and areas west of Roanoke having a somewhat better chance of a white ground.
Saturday morning presents some potential for a bigger event, but at this stage it is “potential” and far from realized.
A low-pressure system is expected to develop near the Gulf Coast and track northeastward on a path that is vaguely similar to that of many significant winter storms in our region. But available cold air is marginal, and the system may not be well organized by the time it moves closest to our region.
We sometimes do manage to get a quick plop of wet snow out of similar situations, though it could also edge around us or be mostly rain. Hopefully it will be a little clearer by Friday forecasts.
Whatever either system does, any snow that manages to stick isn’t going to be hanging around on the ground very long. Thursday’s highs will likely get into the 40s after the morning scrape of precipitation, and Saturday may even clip 50 in some locations.
The brief punch of Arctic cold last week and the fairly typical days that have followed (actually averaging a little above normal in temperature) will not pull January’s average temperature below 40 degrees for Roanoke, a pretty good marker for what constitutes a “mild” January locally.
Winter as a whole is running about 4 to 5 degrees above normal, after a cold November about the same margin in the other direction.
Roanoke has seen only 1.6 inches of snow so far this season, but quite a few of the 19 winters even farther down the list by this stage since 1912 ended up having pretty ample snowfall in February and/or March.
A recent example is 2015, when Roanoke had just seven-tenths of an inch through the end of January, but ended up topping 20 inches for the season with two weeks of deep Arctic air and repeated snow and ice events in the last half of February.
Arctic air remains bottled up in far northern latitudes, and there remains no clear sign yet that it will be fully unleashed to flow south.
So, if you think February is going to push away this fairly normal late January weather in favor of deep winter or early spring, well, you’re out of luck, at least as far as can be foreseen on the front end of the month.
The upper-air flow across the nation is pretty much west to east, without anything currently that would provide big north or south bulges. As a result, we have basically near-normal temperatures with occasional brushes of mostly light precipitation, rather than big warm or cold swings with heavy-precipitation storm systems.
Next week will bring a couple of milder days to start, 50s highs mostly, maybe a stray 60, and then some colder air from Canada later in the week.
Several storm systems will be moving across the nation in that flow. Each one will have to be monitored for its particular atmospheric setup, as it’s not warm enough to presume all rain and it’s not cold enough to presume snow or ice.
Resist the temptation to cancel winter, whatever the groundhog may see next week. It isn’t over, by a long shot. But its future is pretty murky, at this point neither promising deep chill nor an early-arriving spring.
Weather Journal appears on Wednesdays.
