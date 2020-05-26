It’s already the wettest May on record in Roanoke. And it’s going to get wetter.
A weather pattern featuring yet another stalled upper-level low-pressure system will bring yet more rain to the Roanoke and New River valleys Wednesday through Saturday, posing the threat of more flooding.
The stalled low will be farther away, over the Southern Plains and lower Mississippi River valley rather than Kentucky and Tennessee as it was last week, so the rain will likely not be as continuous and most locations will probably not see amounts as large as last week’s widespread 6-12 inches, locally more.
But the air flow between the low and high pressure over the Atlantic will sweep waves of moisture northward, leading to rounds of showers and thunderstorms that could total 1-3 inches, with some higher amounts.
A tropical low near Florida and an approaching cold front from the west will add to the potential for rain and storms, but that front will also finally sweep out the moisture on Sunday.
This past Sunday afternoon’s storms that caused significant flooding in Christiansburg and Henry County, among other places, show how it won’t take long with such a waterlogged surface for flooding to develop if storms with heavy rain move over a particular location.
While some of the flooded areas picked up 2 to 4 inches of rain in a short time Sunday, and some other spots in our region got not a single drop, Roanoke’s official rain gauge at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport measured almost an inch, 0.91.
That pushed the rain total for the seven days ending Sunday to 10.17 inches, and the total so far in May to 10.73 inches, each impressive marks in the Star City’s official weather records that go back to 1912.
Without another drop, this month would finish as Roanoke’s rainiest May on record, beating 10.14 inches in 1940, 10.03 in 2003 and 9.50 just two years ago in 2018.
This May is reminiscent of the one two years ago, with a largely dry first half of the month that suddenly flipped hard at mid-month. May 2018 produced the only four-day stretch in Roanoke weather history with at least an inch of rain each day, while last week produced the only three-day stretch in Roanoke history with at least 2 inches of rain each day.
The culprit two years ago was two tropical lows that became stalled in the eastern Gulf of Mexico, while this time it is two upper-level lows stalled over inland areas.
Several recent months of May have been excessively rainy in our region. May 2017 ranks as Roanoke’s sixth wettest with 8.14 inches, and May 2016 is 15th with 6.12 inches. May has averaged 3.8 inches over the past 108 years.
This May is now also the 11th wettest month for Roanoke at any time of year, and will likely move into the top 10 with additional rain this week.
Barely more than 1-1/4 inches will get Roanoke to a foot of rain for this May. Only three months have had more than a foot of rain: August 1940 (16.71 inches), July 2013 (12.73 inches) and November 1985 (12.36 inches).
August 1940 and November 1985 are the only months on record that had wetter weeks than our recent Monday-to-Sunday run of 10.17 inches.
Overlapping combinations of seven days in early November 1985 account for the top three wettest weeks, the seven days ending Nov. 5, 1985, being the wettest at 11.04 inches. A couple of overlapping weeks in August 1940 account for the next two spots. May 18-24, 2020, is next, in sixth place.
All these recent waterlogged days and weeks, and the ongoing super-soaked month, are also contributing to a year already two-thirds of the way to a normal annual total.
Through Monday, Roanoke has had 27.15 inches of rain, with about 42 inches the normal for all 12 months. Only one other year since 1912, 1998 with 29.51 inches, has had more rain through May 25.
2018 ended up as Roanoke’s wettest year on record, topping 62 inches. By this point on the calendar, there had been “only” 21.72 inches.
We’re a long way from seeing if this year can top 2018 as the wettest, but a single week in May has vaulted it to a pace to do so.
Weather Journal appears on Wednesdays.
