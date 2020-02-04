Topsy-turvy weather is on tap for Southwest Virginia through the weekend, as a punch of cold air lands on the jaw of a mild winter, but fails once again to knock it out or even stagger it much.
Mild temperatures more akin to April than February and heavy rainfall are likely to be the two most obvious results over the next couple of days as strong jet stream winds roar over the central and eastern U.S., but gusty winds, thunderstorms and even snow are also possible in our region before the week and weekend play out.
The southern Rockies and southern Plains states are providing a preview, as warm springlike temperatures there over the past several days quickly give way to wintry cold, with snow developing by Wednesday in parts of Texas and Oklahoma that seldom see it.
As a complex storm system consolidates in the central U.S., a variety of weather hazards will develop around it.
The snow in the southern Plains will streak northeastward across the Midwest toward the Great Lakes, with some places getting 6 or more inches.
Meanwhile, a rich vein of Gulf of Mexico moisture will be pulled northward, which will develop several batches of rainfall over the South and into our region.
Severe thunderstorms and tornadoes are likely to develop in parts of the South as the lift of the advancing cold front interacts with extremely warm temperatures, abundant moisture and strong winds aloft. This may extend eastward even into the Carolinas, with some risk in Southside Virginia.
For our region, heavy rainfall, possibly accompanied by thunder, is likely by Thursday, with widespread 2- to 4-inch totals that could cause some localized flooding.
We do not go into this period with either extremely saturated soils or in drought, so the flooding risk is neither excessive nor minimal — it is just something to monitor if heavy rain streaks over the same locations repeatedly.
The cold front pushes through by Friday, with gusty winds bringing temperatures back to near what would be considered February norms by the weekend, mostly in the 30s and 40s. Those winds may bring some snow showers across the mountains.
An interesting twist to this weekend’s weather is the potential for a trailing disturbance to swing through our region by late Saturday and early Sunday. It is possible that this system may encounter air just cold enough to support snow, especially in higher elevations and along and west of the Blue Ridge. Some accumulation is not out of the question.
This cold front will not in any way be the start of a colder overall pattern. Because of a tightly wrapped polar vortex reaching extreme levels possibly greater than any seen before over the next several days, the core of Arctic air that supplies the cold for our winters will remain locked up near the North Pole for the foreseeable future.
If you are a fan of snow and wintry temperatures, your dreams of a prolonged period of “getting cold and staying cold” with repeated winter storm chances for several days are just about toast for the 2019-20 winter.
Blustery weather could yet develop for a period in March — late-arriving winter weather has been a recurring theme of recent years in our region — but that is too far out to really get much of a glimpse.
Until then, short-term storm setups that can mix moisture and marginally cold air are all you have as possible snow makers. Occasionally, these situations do connect for a big here-today, gone-tomorrow plop of wet snow, as is happening in Texas on Wednesday.
There will be certainly be plenty of potentially wet systems over the next couple of weeks, zipping through on a mostly west-to-east upper air flow that will keep generally mild weather across our region most days.
What appears almost certain to be one of our mildest winters on record may also end up as a wet one. It will also finish as one of the least snowy if a brief cold shot doesn’t catch one of these wet storms just so.
Weather Journal appears on Wednesdays.
