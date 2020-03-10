April 2007 was one of the most horrible months our region has experienced for reasons that have nothing to do with weather, but the temperature shifts that spring also created an agricultural disaster the likes of which have seldom been seen.
The snow showers and howling winds that wouldn’t let medical helicopters fly and land after the April 16 mass shooting at Virginia Tech came on essentially the last day of a weather pattern that caused enormous damage to the region’s fruit crop and other early-blooming and fully greened vegetation.
In 2007, one of the warmest Marches on record, following a tame, low-snow winter, was followed by two weeks in April when high-pressure blocking over Greenland and the Arctic forced the jet stream deeply southward over the Eastern U.S.
This brought dense Arctic air across our region long after winter was presumed over, after sometimes summerlike temperatures in March had allowed the trees and other plants not just to fully bloom but often leaf out more like June than April.
Many fruit farms across the region experienced a near-total loss.
We do not know yet if the April 2007 situation will be relevant to this spring, when what is likely to be a warmer than normal March follows a winter even milder and less snowy than 2006-07. But it does give pause for anyone whose livelihood depends on flowering and fruit-bearing plants.
A high pressure ridge building over the southeast U.S. will ensure warm weather most days moving forward to at least the first day of calendar spring on March 19, and likely beyond. We’ll have some cooler breaks like this weekend, which looks to be damp with lots of 40s temperatures, but the developing pattern may push us into the 70s — or even low 80s a couple of days — beyond that.
It will be turning green soon.
The tight polar vortex that kept the Arctic air locked up most of the winter isn’t fully relenting, and as yet, there is no sign of a belated push of deeply cold air. But of course the vision on this gets murky after about seven to 10 days, and there are at least some signals of movement in the far northern latitudes that might allow some cold air to dip southward, somewhere, by late in the month or early April.
A few frosty mornings are almost certain, and totally normal, in the next couple of months across our region, and anyone who grows things knows these are coming and to be prepared. But a hard freeze even half the magnitude and duration of what happened in 2007 would be devastating if the March blooming and green-up — already way ahead of schedule in states south of us — transpires as expected.
In 2007, a March in which 21 of 31 days hit at least 60 degrees at Roanoke, 12 hit at least 70 and four reached at least 80 — the fifth warmest March on record by average temperature since 1912 — was followed by multiple days in April that didn’t just drop to the freezing mark, but several degrees below freezing for several hours each night.
While Roanoke’s urban heat island trapped between mountain ridges bottomed out at 28 on a couple of nights, Blacksburg, which had its fourth warmest March on record dating to 1952, fell to either 21 or 22 degrees on five consecutive nights from April 7 to April 11. This was more indicative of what outlying rural areas experienced.
There was some snow that April, but nothing like the 6 to 10 inches of heavy wet snow that broke so many blooming trees on March 30, 2003, at the end of what had been another toasty March. That is still possible, too, though more unlikely with each passing day.
Wet snow events can occur without a prolonged freeze, as in 2003, when temperatures promptly returned to the preceding warmth and quickly melted away winter’s belated last gasp.
The main issue in April 2007 was consecutive clear, cold nights on vegetation that was much more heavily advanced in greening and blooming that the seasonal norm, which is really much worse on the whole than having snow at barely freezing temperatures.
Much warmer than normal and much colder than normal weather create their own issues, individually, but the latter following the former can be the worst of all this time of year.
The cold weather didn’t stick around long enough in April 2007 to put it among the coldest Aprils on record. Roanoke’s temperature hit 88 degrees — a degree warmer than the average temperatures for the peak days of summer — twice in the last week of that April.
Enjoy the warm days ahead, and do what you think is right regarding planting and growing. Just keep in mind the need to be prepared if winter takes a late swing at us long after the bell has been rung.
Weather Journal appears on Wednesdays.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.