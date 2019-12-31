The Roanoke and New River valleys were awash in flooding rain and buried by piles of snow several times in the 2010s. But it was an ill wind on a sizzling June evening that will be most remembered in decades to come.
The June 29, 2012, derecho and the accompanying June 28-July 9 heat wave together rank as the top weather story of the 2010s for the Roanoke and New River valleys.
These top 10 weather stories were rated according to widespread regional impact, severity of local effects, the unusual nature of each event and an estimation of how much resonance each event appears to have in the minds of the region’s residents and how likely that is to be carried over into future years.
Your rankings may vary, perhaps depending on how each event affected your family or community, or how much you may remember one event over another, or just because you have a different opinion or different qualifications. But, together, these 10 events present a mosaic of an active weather decade in the Roanoke and New River valleys.
1. Derecho and heat wave, June-July 2012. Though it had been in meteorological use since the late 1800s, the term “derecho” was not on many Virginians’ lips until the aftermath of the tempest on the stifling Friday evening of June 29, 2012. Earlier that day, Roanoke’s temperature had soared to 104 degrees, the hottest in 29 years and tied for the hottest on record in June, under clear skies and a merciless sun. But the sun set over a dark bank of clouds in the west, signaling the approaching squall line that had developed near Chicago at midday and raced southeastward, powered by hundreds of miles of extreme heat undisturbed by any other storms. The squall line was actually in a weakening phase, barely containing any rain, as it raced across the New River and Roanoke valleys in the early evening, bringing with it dust-laden winds gusting over 80 mph at times.
Nearly a quarter-million Appalachian Power customers in Virginia, and a similar number in West Virginia, lost electricity, with thousands of trees leveled or sheared of limbs, some falling onto homes. At least four deaths in our region, and 47 across the Ohio River Valley, Appalachians and Mid-Atlantic regions, were attributed to the derecho and the heat wave that continued afterward, many enduring it without air conditioning, fans or refrigeration. Roanoke hit at least 100 degrees on four days and at least 97 on all but one day between June 28 and July 8, the hottest stretch of similar length since the Dust Bowl days of the 1930s.
2. Pulaski tornado, April 8, 2011. The derecho wasn’t the only type of destructive wind the region suffered in the 2010s. Tornadoes have been major weather stories several times in the 2010s, but mostly at locations just outside the coverage area of this newspaper, including Glade Spring (April 27, 2011), Appomattox County (Feb. 24, 2016) and Lynchburg and Amherst County (April 15, 2018). But while those occurred amid outbreaks with many tornadoes over multiple states, only two tornadoes were reported in the entire U.S. on April 8, 2011, one tearing through Pulaski and the other briefly touching down just southeast at Draper. The Pulaski tornado is by far the most destructive tornado in the recorded history of the New River Valley, with more than 300 homes damaged, totaling over $5 million. The tornado was rated EF-2 with 125 mph winds. The rotating supercell thunderstorm that spawned the tornado formed along a boundary between cool air to the northeast and warm, moist air to the southwest, tracking southeastward along that boundary. A somewhat similar atmospheric setup produced a brief and much weaker tornado just outside Pulaski this past Aug. 10.
3. 2018 record rainfall. The Roanoke and New River valleys started 2018 in drought, but that quickly reversed by late February, and the year ended up being the wettest the region has ever seen dating to at least the early 1900s. Roanoke recorded 62.45 inches of rain, almost 4 inches more than the previous wettest year 70 years earlier, and some locations, especially south of Roanoke along the Blue Ridge, totaled more than 70 inches. There were several rounds of flooding. Two Gulf of Mexico low-pressure systems pumped a continuous flow of tropical moisture into the region in the second half of May, triggering a house-destroying landslide at Vinton and an 8-inch cloudburst in less than three hours at Cave Spring. After early summer dried out a bit, wet periods returned for August, September brought the remnants of Hurricane Florence that caused significant flooding in Floyd County, and October followed with the remnants of Hurricane Michael, leading to numerous flooding reports and swift-water rescues in the southern Roanoke Valley and points south and southeast. The Roanoke River crested at 16.64 feet with Michael’s remnants, the seventh highest mark on record, dating to 1901.
4. Feb. 12-13, 2014, snowstorm. The decade’s heaviest snowfall dumped 19 inches on Roanoke, 20.1 on Blacksburg and 16 to 29 inches across the region. It was Roanoke’s third deepest snowfall on record, dating to 1912, and Blacksburg’s third largest as well, dating to 1952. Sections of the region’s interstates were closed and/or suffered from backups extending more than 10 miles. Many locations were already over a foot by the morning of Feb. 13 when a second wave of snow on the backside of the storm virtually stalled over the Roanoke and New River valleys for four hours, adding 6 to 10 inches in sometimes blinding snowfall.
5. Conclusion of 2009-10 winter. Counting 2010 as the start of the decade, it’s impossible to ignore the last two of three major snowstorms that made the 2009-10 our region’s most storied winter of the 21st century to date. Snowstorms of 8 to 12 inches on Jan. 29-30 and Feb. 5-6 added to widespread totals of 1 to 2 feet on Dec. 18-19, 2009, to push Roanoke’s seasonal snow total to 43 inches, the seventh snowiest on record going back to 1912. Blacksburg, which got 54 inches total for the season, had a record 73 days of snow cover in 2009-10. The roof of Blacksburg High School’s gymnasium collapsed on Feb. 13 with heavy snow accumulation cited as a significant factor.
6. September/October 2015 flooding. A series of rainy episodes led to $10 million in flooding damage to Floyd, Montgomery and Patrick counties, with 24 homes destroyed in the Little River basin. Roanoke and Blacksburg each topped 9 inches of rain between Sept. 21 and Oct. 4, with a daily record of 4.39 inches at Blacksburg on Sept. 29. The 14.62-foot crest on the Roanoke River on Sept. 30 is the 10th highest on record. The region was spared flooding comparable to that of 1985 when Hurricane Joaquin turned out to sea.
7. July 2013 flooding. A series of heavy rain systems in the month’s first 10 days led to a variety of folding issues across the region. July 3 downpours caused mudslides and sinkholes across the southern and western parts of the Roanoke Valley, while a July 10 cloudburst dumped 3.38 inches of rain in only an hour on Roanoke’s official airport rain gauge, deemed a 200- to 500-year event by the National Weather Service. People were trapped in cars and at a daycare center in the Peters Creek area of northwest Roanoke during the cloudburst. The Roanoke River’s crest of 14.38 on July 4 is the 11th highest on record, and highest ever reported in July.
8. Dec. 9, 2018, snowstorm. The region’s earliest foot-plus snow on record dumped 15 inches on Roanoke, the heaviest December single calendar-day snowfall on record. The fast-accumulating Sunday snow brought the widest coverage of foot-plus totals across the forecast area of the National Weather Service in Blacksburg since 1996.
9. March 24-25, 2018, snowstorm. A narrow band of 12 to 18 inches of wet snow fell on a northwest-to-southeast track across the New River and along the Blue Ridge south of Roanoke. More than 70,000 Appalachian Power customers lost electricity as wet snow caked trees and power lines. Martinsville Speedway experienced NASCAR’s first delay for snow in 25 years. Roanoke was fringed by the storm, with amounts ranging from less than an inch at the northern edge of the Roanoke Valley to near 6 inches at the southern edge. It was the third significant snowfall of March over much of the region.
10. April 18, 2019, southern Franklin County tornado. Though it destroyed only two houses, just one of which was occupied, last spring’s tornado was significant for being the first-ever EF-3 strength tornado on record in the counties surrounding Roanoke.
Some other local weather stories of note in the 2010s include the late February 2015 snow and cold (two 6- to 8-inch snowfalls and Roanoke’s first zero-degree temperature in 19 years), the Jan. 22-23, 2016, snowstorm (13 inches at Roanoke and Blacksburg), the “low-end” derecho of June 13, 2013 (thousands of power outages from a squall line, reminding many of the previous year’s derecho), and the Nov. 15, 2018, ice storm (major tree and power line damage at higher elevations in region’s earliest ice storm on calendar).
Weather Journal appears on Wednesdays.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.