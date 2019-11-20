November has already given us some chills.
The first 18 days of November are tied for the fourth coldest such period on record at Roanoke, averaging 42.9 degrees, dating to the start of records in 1912, while that period was the fifth coldest on record at Blacksburg, averaging 38.5 degrees, dating to 1952.
In both cases, 1976 presented the coldest early to mid-November on record, while three mid-1990s Novembers — 1995, 1996 and 1997 — were the next three on the list, the first 18 days of Roanoke’s current November tying with 1995.
The winters that followed those cold early Novembers were quite varied — 1976-77 an extremely cold one with moderate total snowfall from several light snow events, 1995-96 one of our snowiest on record (56 inches at Roanoke, 75 inches at Blacksburg), 1996-97 a moderately snowy one (Roanoke’s listed total of 4 inches appears to be compromised by some missing data) and 1997-98 a mild and wet winter with a couple of bigger snows at Blacksburg (44 inches total) that affected Roanoke much less (11 inches).
That only proves that cold in early November isn’t necessarily followed by a particular kind of winter.
So what kind of winter will this one be? Beats me.
Over the years, I have grown less and less enamored of efforts at seasonal forecasting. The overall perception of our winters locally comes down to how a handful of potential winter storm events play out, not overall averages or totals for the season.
Add that on top of the near futility that even the best experts have at predicting what will happen two or three months from now, especially when that is boiled down to focusing on a tiny pixel that is the Roanoke-New River Valley region where this newspaper still circulates.
But, nonetheless, I’ll take a stab at it.
First, let’s take a quick look at last winter. Basically, it was two memorable very early events (a damaging higher-elevations ice storm on Nov. 15 and a historic 12-18-inch snowstorm on Dec. 9), two troublesome but not extreme snow-to-mix-to-ice events on Jan. 12-13 and Feb. 20, and several other forgotten minor ice or wet snow events that usually mixed with or changed to rain. Roanoke had 20 inches of snow, Blacksburg 22 inches.
Last year we had a moderate El Nino — the long-observed irregularly recurring warming of the sea surface in the equatorial Pacific Ocean — that seemed to be doing what it usually does, enhancing a strong southern branch off the jet stream that spun in several wet storm systems. And we did have periodic bouts of cold air from the Arctic.
But most of the time, there was nothing to hold in the cold air when wet storm systems arrived. Other than the two early notable winter storms, the cold air was always in the process of leaving when the moisture arrived.
There was rarely any blocking high pressure over Greenland to keep the jet stream crinkled southward, supplying the cold air as moisture overran it. The North Atlantic Oscillation stayed positive most of the winter.
But after years of only brief periods of being in a negative phase, the NAO has been in a negative phase most of the time since April.
This may suggest we have entered a period when we can expect more and longer periods of the NAO’s negative phase, which is also usually accompanied by the negative phase of the Arctic Oscillation as well, which means that high pressure over the North Pole forces the cold air southward away from the pole rather than keeping it close.
If this is the case, frequent and/or long-lasting periods of negative-phase NAO and AO would likely tilt the central and eastern U.S. toward a colder winter.
El Nino is officially over, looking across the breadth of the area that determines it, but some of the more western areas are still showing sea surface temperatures much like an El Nino, and this pattern has sometimes been linked to colder, snowier winters in the eastern U.S.
The potential combination of recurring high-latitude blocking and a warm-tilting neutral phase in the equatorial Pacific reminds me a bit of 2003-04. That was a somewhat cold winter with above-normal though not excessive snowfall — 23 inches at Roanoke and 36 at Blacksburg, where 18 and 24 are the historic averages, respectively.
I’m taking that and modifying it a bit downward for my guesscast in the 2019-20 winter: 22 inches for Roanoke, 30 inches for Blacksburg. I am projecting a slightly above-normal snowfall winter with temperatures averaging near normal, balancing some up and down bounces. There probably won’t be a huge storm this winter — we had the Dec. 9 foot-plus storm last winter, and we haven’t had foot-plus snowstorms in back-to-back winters since the early 1960s.
We’ll have our first 1-inch or greater snowfall on Dec. 25 — it’s a total shot in the dark, so why not Christmas? I do think we’ll be mild in early December and possibly turning cold again by late month.
Think you can do better? You probably can. Be sure and enter the Weather Journal snowfall prediction contest at www.roanoke.com/Snowfall_Contest/.
