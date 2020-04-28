Tornado season is off to a rough start in parts of the central and southern U.S.
Thus far, Southwest Virginia has not been affected by this enhanced tornado season. We have had several periods of rain, a couple with gusty storms, but no widespread severe storms outbreaks or any confirmed tornadoes.
Wednesday night may provide another round of gusty storms and squally rain, but at this point appears unlikely to produce tornadoes in our region, though it may add to the active season in states to our west and south.
Through Tuesday morning, there were 579 reports of tornadoes nationally in 2020, according to the Storm Prediction Center. That is about 100 more than is considered average by this time in late April, based on a 2005-2015 average.
This is above the pace of most recent years by this time. There are normally about 1,400 tornadoes in a year nationally, according to Storm Prediction Center data. The 2020 pace trails that of 2008 and 2011, which ended up with 2,194 and 1,897, respectively. Most years since 2011 have ended up hundreds of tornadoes below the norm, with last year very near it.
Most tornadoes so far have been south of our latitude, stretching from the Southern Plains across the lower Mississippi River Valley and across the South.
Southern Mississippi suffered four EF-4 tornadoes on consecutive Sundays earlier this month. The Enhanced Fujita scale ranges from EF-0 for tornadoes with winds under 85 mph that lift shingles and break windows to EF-5 for those with winds over 200 mph that entirely sweep large, well-built structures off their foundations.
These four Mississippi tornadoes, within 30 miles of Hattiesburg, each had destructive winds exceeding 166 mph, ranged in width from three-quarters of a mile to over 2 miles, and killed 13 people despite mostly striking rural areas and small towns.
Tornadoes have caused massive damage in two of Tennessee’s four biggest metro areas, Nashville on March 3 and Chattanooga on Easter, April 11. The Cookeville area about 60 miles east of Nashville experienced a particularly devastating and deadly strike March 3, with 18 of the state’s 24 deaths that early morning occurring there.
My northeast Arkansas hometown of Jonesboro took an EF-3 hit on March 28, wrecking much of the commercial district, the airport and some residential areas. Somehow, no one died. Early warning on local media — including live television of the tornado crossing the city, harrowing to see on social media as a native living more than 700 miles away — and virus-related store closures are probably why.
While the Roanoke and New River valleys and other parts of Southwest Virginia typically don’t have tornadoes with the same frequency and intensity as either the areas west of the Appalachians or those to our south and east in the Piedmont of Virginia and the Carolinas, we have had a few significant ones over the past 10 years and occasionally throughout our region’s history.
Monday marked nine years since the EF-3 Glade Spring tornado in Washington County that killed four, part of a massive multiday outbreak that produced more than 300 tornadoes in 15 states.
Much of Pulaski was heavily damaged by an EF-2 almost three weeks earlier on April 8. In contrast to the “super outbreak,” that day produced just two tornadoes in the entire nation, the one in Pulaski and short time later in nearby Draper.
April 2019 brought the EF-3 tornado in southern Franklin County, the first tornado of that strength on record in or adjacent to the Roanoke Valley. It devastated one occupied home, another unoccupied one and blocked U.S. 220 with fallen trees.
The main reason our region has not been affected by tornadoes, or much in the way of severe thunderstorms, so far this spring is that the upper-air flow has been suppressed southward in a pattern more similar to what we’d expect in winter.
We’ve had plenty of vigorous storm systems moving west to east or southwest to northeast across the eastern portion of the nation, with lots of wind dynamics aloft, plus dense moisture pulled northward from the Gulf of Mexico, two ingredients for potential severe storms.
But more often than not, so far, our region has ended up in cooler, more stable air, with warmer, more unstable air staying to our south.
So the severe storms have occurred mostly south of our latitude, with periods of rain here.
With strong lift and wind dynamics again Wednesday night, limited instability may be able to sustain a more robust line of storms than we’ve seen in some of the previous rainy systems. Strong wind gusts with localized damage will be possible. Tornadoes, while not entirely out of the question, will be unlikely.
Mostly it will be another round of rain, with 1 to 2 inches likely in most spots and locally higher amounts that could trigger some localized flooding.
Long-range signals point to a continuation of the southerly dipping jet stream into the first half of May. It’s much too late for snow lovers to reap their reward, but it may retard the arrival of summerlike heat for a while — and continue occasional rainy periods with some storms every once in a while.
Weather Journal appears on Wednesdays.
