Winter as defined on the meteorological calendar is over.
It made what it could of an extra day on Saturday, with 1-3 inches of snow in parts of the New River Valley and along the Blue Ridge south of Roanoke as the second piece of a one-two Alberta clipper punch moved through, but the winter still finished tied for Roanoke's fifth warmest (42.8 degree average) since 1912, Blacksburg's fourth warmest (37.8) since 1952, and fall-to-spring snow totals are sitting as 6th least at Blacksburg (4.8 inches) and 4th least at Roanoke (1.6 inches).
But the overall weather pattern is definitely reading the meteorological calendar and will be moving decisively into spring over the next couple of weeks.
We'll see this over the next few days with periods of showers and temperatures steadily warming into the 60s by Tuesday's and Wednesday's afternoon.
Late in the week, a cold front, a tightening low-pressure off the New England coast and another Alberta clipper system diving in from the northwest will temporarily stall the movement toward warmth. This chilly spell will not be as cold or last as long as what we just had, more 30s-40s than 20s-30s, but there could be some mountain snow showers blowing over from West Virginia by Friday.
After that, though, strong high pressure ridging over the eastern U.S. and a continued tight polar vortex holding the coldest air well north will just about assure a march toward above normal temperatures through mid-month, with periods of showers and possibly storms. I think we'll see greening trees way too early.
We've had some recent March periods in recent years like 2018 and 2013 that developed full-on winterlike patterns, but by this time there were already signs that was likely on the way. There are no such signs for this March, which looks like to be warmer than normal over much of the central and eastern U.S. Severe storms will likely become an issue, especially over the Southern Plains and Southeast, but possibly even farther north even into our region, in the next couple of weeks.
Even in warm March periods, there can be occasional cold fronts that bring blustery winds and mountain snow showers for a day or two, and more infrequently, there is sometimes that freaky March wet snow that wedges itself in a narrow window between warm spells. So when I'm saying the highway to spring, I don't mean every single day is going to sunny and 75, but it does look like we'll see 60+ a lot more than below freezing in days ahead.
My bigger concern remains whether or not a blocking pattern eventually develops in late March or April that would bring a hard-freeze on what is likely to be well-greened and bloomed plants. At this point we'll just be better off letting spring remain spring rather than having a bizarre winter relapse in April, as happened in 2007, decimating the region's fruit crop with multiple mornings well below freezing (and, perhaps even more memorably, snow showers blowing through cold gusts so strong that medical helicopters couldn't fly or land on that horrible April 16 at Virginia Tech).
Even short of a late hard freeze, an occasional frost or minor freeze is a strong possibility through mid-April in the Roanoke valley and lower elevations to the east, and through early May along the higher elevations of the Blue Ridge and west across the New River Valley, so keep that in mind if you decide to get an early start on planting.
With this I plan to take a few days off from weather coverage and rejoin you in the second week of March (I'll jump back on here earlier if the late-week "speed bump" turns into anything more, or if there is a substantial severe storms threat at midweek, not expected as of this Sunday evening writing).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.