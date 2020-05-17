Heavy showers and storms re-forming along a stationary front led to a rapid downpour of more than 3 inches in some parts of Bath and Rockbridge counties on Saturday evening, with flooding, mudslides and boulders washed into roadways. This was an early preview of what is to come in the week ahead across much of western Virginia.
An atmospheric setup is developing that is likely to lead to multiple days of rainfall, heavy at times, over our entire region, especially focused on the Blue Ridge. Widespread totals of 2-5 inches are probable, with some spots, especially along the crest and eastern slope of the Blue Ridge south of Roanoke, possibly exceeding 6 inches.
The bulk of the heaviest rain is expected Monday night through Wednesday. There may be no rain on this Sunday, and only drizzle and showers through much of the daylight hours on Monday, before the firehose gets turned on by Monday evening and especially Tuesday into early Wednesday. Occasional showers may linger into Friday.
Tropical Storm Arthur has formed off the Florida coast, and is expected to scrape by the Outer Banks of North Carolina with squally rain, but Southwest Virginia's heavy rain setup is only tangentially associated with Arthur. A bit of Arthur's moisture may be tapped, and its presence may enhance some of the wind flow bringing dense moisture inland, but this would be a heavy rain threat for our region if there were no western Atlantic tropical system at all.
The culprit for our downpours is a slow-moving trough of upper-level low-pressure, blocked from a fast exit by strong high pressure over eastern Canada. Fast winds aloft will dip far to the south while the main body of upper-air flow remains far to the north up and over the high-pressure ridge. These fast winds aloft, with nowhere to flow away, will wrap around in a circle aloft and close off a low-pressure system just to our west that will only stubbornly wobble eastward, then northward, over the course of the coming week.
The enhanced flow between high pressure to the north, rotating clockwise, and surface low-pressure to our southwest, rotating counter-clockwise, will develop a fetch of moisture from the western Atlantic that will glide in from the southeast up the gradually increasing elevation of the coastal plain and Piedmont, and then rapidly lift as it reaches the Appalachian ridges of western parts of Virginia and the Carolinas. Combined with the strong lift produced by the upper level trough itself, waves of rain are expected to develop and move across our region in the early and middle part of the coming week.
As currently projected, this is a classic upslope-enhanced heavy rain episode for our region. Having a gauge or two reach double-digits inches of rain (10+) somewhere along or just east of the Blue Ridge, especially south of Roanoke (Floyd, Franklin, Patrick, Grayson, Carroll counties) would not be surprising at all in the coming week. A low-end scenario in which things don't quite click as expected would still easily yield widespread 1-3 inch amounts with locally up to 6.
The first round of the coming rain will arrive on Monday as showers and possibly some thunderstorms ahead of a cold front. Some locally strong to severe storms may be possible primarily near the Virginia-North Carolina state line on Monday afternoon and evening, but severe storms are not expected to be a feature of the coming sogginess. The same circulation patterns bringing in dense moisture, enhanced by a cooler bubble of air aloft with the upper low, will trap cooler (50s-60s mostly) and more stable air against the mountains, virtually eliminating the severe storms risk through the period of heaviest rainfall.
Expect flood watches and warnings this week, with streams and rivers rising, possibly out of their banks. The nature of the coming rain may spare us the kind of sudden torrential downpours Bath County experienced Saturday night, but a long period of moderate to occasionally heavy rainfall will create its own flooding and mudslide problems in our steep terrain.
Beyond this it does look warm and drier -- not going to say totally dry, but not constant rain -- for the Memorial Day weekend.
