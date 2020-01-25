So far this winter, it's not only that we haven't had much snow, it's that there really haven't been any reasonable setups that had a chance of producing a significant, widespread, even modest winter storm across our region. We haven't had any near misses on winter storms and really only a couple of light scrapes, just Jan. 7 and to some extent Nov. 12 for minor snow accumulations, and a few other brief, spotty icing episodes.
However, such a window for a possible though, as yet, far from certain winter storm appears to be opening next weekend.
Late next week, a low pressure system is expected to move northeast from the Gulf of Mexico on a much farther south trajectory than any we've seen so far this winter. It is obviously too early to pinpoint a track or temperature details, but many forecast models are focusing on a track across the Southeast U.S. to near Cape Hatteras that is a common one for winter storms in our region.
Deep Arctic air is lacking, remaining bottled up in Alaska and other far northern latitudes. However, the air that is settling in across much of the Lower 48 this week isn't balmy either, with some Canadian influence. Most of our days this week will see 40s highs, mid 20s to lower 30s lows, pretty much near normal for late January, and actually a little cooler than seemed likely a few days ago.
A strong surface low passing southeast of us, with a trailing upper low, would likely be able to combine dynamic cooling -- lowering the freezing level through pressure changes in a deepening storm system -- and counterclockwise flow at the surface pulling in somewhat colder air to the north to allow a band of snow to develop on the northwest side of the precipitation shield. The Mobile-to-Hatteras track or something similar could land that right along the I-81 corridor.
A lot of our sizable snows over the years don't come when it "gets cold and stays cold," but rather in temperature regimes similar to the days ahead, well above freezing in the day and near freezing at night. If we get anything next weekend, it would probably start melting away soon after it stopped accumulating.
Being a week out, there are many things that could happen to dampen any snow risk. The low could cut farther inland, putting us on the milder side and mostly rain, or it could slip farther south and east, missing us with most of the precipitation. Or, it could even move right along the optimum track, and there simply not be deep enough cold air for much snow.
But at this stage it is on the board as a reasonable chance, giving starving snow fans at least an ounce of hope, with NOAA's Weather Prediction Center even assigning it as 10 to 30% risk of at least 0.25 liquid equivalent snow/sleet (2.5 inches if ir were all snow). That would be a low chance if it were tomorrow, but a week out, that's pretty significant confidence that a reasonable possibility for a sizable snow event exists. (The current WPC map on this goes through Saturday morning -- the threat may exist deeper into next Saturday beyond this timeframe).
Before we get to late next week, a fast-moving system on Monday may stir up some rain showers in the evening, perhaps even some snow showers, especially in higher elevations in the west, though it doesn't look likely to be much.
Overall, the pattern is looking more active for occasional wet storm systems taking a more southerly trajectory than we've seen, and there are at least some hints that the pattern that has kept Arctic air from moving south may start to unravel a little bit. As noted before, if the active southern branch of the jet stream remains intact and Arctic air intrusions become more of a player, February and perhaps early March could turn into a much different period for wintry precipitation chances than we've seen so far this season.
For now we have next weekend's setup to watch, with its own set of ifs and buts, leaving an iffy longer range to itself.
