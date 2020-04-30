April is ending as a wet, cool month for the Roanoke and New River valleys, and there are solid indications that the first half of May on the whole could be similar, especially on the cool side.
But that won't be the case for the first weekend of May.
May will start off with a cool, windy day on Friday. Highs on Friday might not top 60 west of Roanoke and will probably only barely do so in the city and eastward. There may be some light showers blowing over the mountains on the northwest breezes from time to time, in between some fleeting sunshine poking through fast moving clouds.
This weekend will be pretty spectacular if you want to be outside. Mornings will be cool, mostly in the 40s, but there will be lots of sunshine, mild highs near or slightly above 70 on Saturday, and downright warm highs pushing to near 80 in some spots on Sunday. Oddly, Roanoke only had one 80-degree day in April after having three in late March.
A cold front late Sunday may trigger some showers and thunderstorms in the evening, and temperatures will get pulled back a few degrees for early next week.
April is closing about a degree below normal after several mild months since a cold November -- perfectly bracketed around the winter for those who don't like cold weather -- with rainfall above 5 inches at Roanoke and Blacksburg that will make a top-10 wettest April on record.
As any snow fan this winter could have predicted, the teleconnections that would have been perfect for a cold and possibly snowy run at mid-winter are setting up for May, even more deeply than they did for April. The North Atlantic Oscillation and Arctic Oscillation are projected to dive negative -- signaling high pressure blocking over Greenland and the North Pole buckling the jet stream southward -- while the Pacific-North America pattern is currently and expected to remain positive, with a high pressure ridge over the West and a corresponding jet stream dip over the East.
This will mean frequent cold fronts and cooler air oozing out of Canada into the eastern U.S. There may be a couple of frosty mornings in there, though mostly we'll be talking about 40s lows and 60s highs, below normal for early to mid May.
Speaking of early May -- there will be no Weather Journal column or online post during a sizeable chunk of early May. This post may in fact be my last for several days, as I am doubtful there will be reason to update this weekend.
Staff of The Roanoke Times are taking turns to fulfill two weeks of unpaid furlough before the end of June, and my first week (encompassing both my editor tasks and my weather duties) starts Monday, May 4, running through Sunday, May 10. So there will be no weather updates from me in The Roanoke Times or on roanoke.com during that time.
Please visit the National Weather Service office at Blacksburg website at weather.gov/rnk/ for updated local weather information while I'm away (and any other time, for that matter). I also recommend Richmond Times-Dispatch meteorologist John Boyer - a Roanoke Valley native -- at richmond.com/weather/ for a broader look at Virginia weather.
Stay safe and I'll "see" you May 11.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.