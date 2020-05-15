skd rainbow 051420

Thundershowers passed through Roanoke County on Thursday night leaving a rainbow behind over the mountains.

 STEPHANIE KLEIN-DAVIS | The Roanoke Times

Thursday brought us back from some chilly mornings early in the week to more of a summerlike feel, complete with afternoon showers and thunderstorms that poured on some and sprinkled or missed others. This Friday will be even warmer, with many locations topping 80, but drier, with a more limited chance of showers.

The weekend will not be a total washout, but will have an increasing chance of showers and storms as one front stalls just to our north and another approaches from the west. 

It is beyond that there is a large fly in the ointment that may turn what first looked like a sunny, warm period next week into day after day of clouds and showers.

The fly is NOT what could become Subtropical Storm/Tropical Storm Arthur. A disturbance near the southern tip of the Florida Peninsula on this Friday morning may become the Atlantic's first named storm of the season (technically before the season, which begins June 1) as it tracks northeastward. While this may scrape the southeast coast, it will have very minimal direct effects on Southwest Virginia weather.

Rather, a dip in the jet stream may cut itself off entirely from the body of main upper level flow, spin into a doughnut shape, and get stuck over or near our region for several days next week. 

The precise effect this would have on our weather will depend on where this cutoff low is centered. If it is somewhat to our west, we could have frequent periods of rain, some of it heavy, as moisture is drawn off the Gulf of Mexico and/or western Atlantic. Positioned somewhat east of us, it would be cloudy, cooler and damp, but more light showers than bands of heavier rain, as we get more north to northeast flow than from the south and southeast.

There is still some chance the low could be positioned so far away from us that its effects would be less, or that it won't develop as currently suggested, but forecast guidance seems to be gradually closing in on a solution with more significant effects for our region.

Once one of these cutoff lows gets established, it's hard to move it out. It probably would eventually wobble out to sea as other weather features to the west subtly nudge it. 

The overall pattern for the latter half of May still suggests warm high pressure will be over our region, but in the mid range, general high pressure over much of the eastern half of North America will contributor to possibly getting this low stuck over us.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

 

Since 2003, Kevin Myatt has penned the weekly Weather Journal column, and since 2006, the Weather Journal blog, which becomes particularly busy with snow. Kevin has edited a book on hurricanes and has helped lead Virginia Tech students on storm chases.

