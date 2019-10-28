Fall sky 102819

Blue skies and bright sun shining on fall foliage emerged Sunday morning from weekend rain. Expect more sunshine and warm temperatures through midweek, with rainy weather for Halloween and a sharp downturn in temperatures by the coming weekend.

 By Kevin Myatt | The Roanoke Times

"Kids dressed as frogmen might do the best in the costume department for Halloween." -- National Weather Service, Blacksburg office, in Sunday evening forecast discussion.

After widespread rainfall of 1/2 to 1 inch, and a stripe of rainfall of 1-3 inches along the Blue Ridge south of Roanoke and just eastward, on Saturday night and early Sunday, unseasonably warm afternoons have settled upon our region, and will linger until midweek, with 70s highs after morning lows in the 40s and 50s. 

And there is more rain on the way, possibly a lot of it, and quite likely happening on Halloween. A deep-digging low-pressure trough aloft, with accompany strong surface low and Arctic cold front, will sweep in deep Gulf of Mexico moisture ahead of it, with the potential for widespread 1 to 3inches of rain being squeezed out as the front presses in.

Timing at this distance is a little uncertain -- the weekend worked out better than seemed likely, with most rain falling in the dark -- but there is a pretty good chance that Halloween trick-or-treating will be a soggy mess. Just keep that in mind for now, and hope for timing changes that will benefit your plans.

Behind the front, windy and chilly weather will set in, with 20s/30s lows and highs no higher than the 50s through the weekend. Places that have not had a freeze yet, such as Roanoke, may well see their first subfreezing temperatures over the weekend.

October is on track to finish about 4 degrees above normal and among the 10 warmest on record since 1912 at Roanoke with an average near 62 degrees, though it won't catch the 66.1-degree average of the October 1919, the warmest on record. November looks to at least start quite differently.

Get breaking news delivered straight to your inbox with our email newsletter.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

 

Tags

Since 2003, Kevin Myatt has penned the weekly Weather Journal column, and since 2006, the Weather Journal blog, which becomes particularly busy with snow. Kevin has edited a book on hurricanes and has helped lead Virginia Tech students on storm chases.

Load comments