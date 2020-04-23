A fairly active weather pattern will continue to bring rounds of showers into our region, with one ongoing on this Thursday into the overnight and early Friday and another arriving Saturday into early Sunday.
Flooding rain is not expected, with totals between the two systems likely averaging about an inch or maybe a little more. A third next Wednesday and Thursday will likely provide another similar round of rain.
Cooler, more stable air that has become trapped against the mountains will almost completely eliminate the risk of strong to severe storms on this Thursday afternoon and evening in our region. Warmer, more unstable areas in the South may experience another round of severe storms and some tornadoes. It has been quite an active severe storms season from the Southern Plains across the Southeast, and that appears likely to continue with the upper-air flow so suppressed to the south.
Saturday may present a somewhat better chance of a few stronger storms in our region, but it looks like the probabilities for that will be again be greater to our south and east, though closer in the Carolinas.
Between the rounds of rain, there will be some nice periods. Friday afternoon's highs could poke above 70 with sunshine, which is about normal for this time of year, and neither Saturday nor Sunday daytime hours are likely to be a total washout, with most of the rain late Saturday into the overnight. Most of the next week will lean toward cooler than normal temperatures, generally 60s highs and 40s lows most days, with the first couple of days of the coming week likely dry.
The blocking pattern that was the envy of snow fans in the middle of our almost snowless winter is in place, buckling strong upper-air flow well to the south and keeping generally cooler air pressed southward. This pattern shows no quick signs of going away, likely lingering into early May, with occasional periods of rain and some dry but cool days in between.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.