3-day rain map 042320

Two round of rain showers will bring near an inch of rain to many locations by Sunday morning. This map depicts projected rainfall over the next 3 days, as of Thursday morning.

 Weather Prediction Center | NOAA

A fairly active weather pattern will continue to bring rounds of showers into our region, with one ongoing on this Thursday into the overnight and early Friday and another arriving Saturday into early Sunday.

Flooding rain is not expected, with totals between the two systems likely averaging about an inch or maybe a little more. A third next Wednesday and Thursday will likely provide another similar round of rain.

Cooler, more stable air that has become trapped against the mountains will almost completely eliminate the risk of strong to severe storms on this Thursday afternoon and evening in our region. Warmer, more unstable areas in the South may experience another round of severe storms and some tornadoes. It has been quite an active severe storms season from the Southern Plains across the Southeast, and that appears likely to continue with the upper-air flow so suppressed to the south.

Saturday may present a somewhat better chance of a few stronger storms in our region, but it looks like the probabilities for that will be again be greater to our south and east, though closer in the Carolinas.

Between the rounds of rain, there will be some nice periods. Friday afternoon's highs could poke above 70 with sunshine, which is about normal for this time of year, and neither Saturday nor Sunday daytime hours are likely to be a total washout, with most of the rain late Saturday into the overnight. Most of the next week will lean toward cooler than normal temperatures, generally 60s highs and 40s lows most days, with the first couple of days of the coming week likely dry.

The blocking pattern that was the envy of snow fans in the middle of our almost snowless winter is in place, buckling strong upper-air flow well to the south and keeping generally cooler air pressed southward. This pattern shows no quick signs of going away, likely lingering into early May, with occasional periods of rain and some dry but cool days in between. 

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

 

Tags

Since 2003, Kevin Myatt has penned the weekly Weather Journal column, and since 2006, the Weather Journal blog, which becomes particularly busy with snow. Kevin has edited a book on hurricanes and has helped lead Virginia Tech students on storm chases.

Load comments