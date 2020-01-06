Snow has been largely absent so far in the 2019-20 winter for the Roanoke and New River valleys, and it appears it will be largely absent in much of January ahead. But some may sneak in for a wintry interlude on Tuesday.
Winter weather advisories cover much of the region for the potential of 1 to 3 inches of snow — probably closer to the 1 for most locations, but possibly closer to 3 in some areas mainly north and west of Roanoke.
A low-pressure system moving in from the west will spread Gulf of Mexico moisture ahead of it into air that is expected to be marginally cold enough to support snow during the morning.
The snow will become mixed with sleet and rain from south to north, and change to cold rain by midday in most areas from Roanoke southward before it ends.
Marginal temperatures, the speed of the system, somewhat limited moisture and a storm track a bit too far north for what typically brings our bigger snows will keep this from being any kind of really problematic winter storm, but there could be some slushy roadways in areas that get heavier snowfall for an hour or two.
Through Monday, Blacksburg has totaled only half an inch of snow so far in the 2019-20 winter, and Roanoke has only seen a trace of snow.
The overall trend in the weather pattern is decidedly not wintry. An atmospheric pattern favoring unseasonably warm air over the Eastern U.S., with the cold dipping into the West, is developing and likely to lock in for one to two weeks beginning this weekend, when highs are expected to reach the 60s with periods of rain.
So, if you like snow and it gets a little white at your house on Tuesday, enjoy it while it lasts, because it may be weeks before there is another chance.
