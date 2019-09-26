The last couple of days haven't been all that hot, and the next few may hold some chances of showers -- albeit meager chances -- with the threat of 90-degree heat getting pushed into next week. That, plus the potential for a substantial fall cold front at the end of next week, stands as a quick summary of "good news" for those seeking true fall weather or at least some decent rain to quell the moderate drought that has expanded its coverage over the region in the latest U.S. Drought Monitor.
A cold front approaching from the west will cross the region today and tonight. This front might be able to lift just enough available moisture for some showers or even a few thunderstorms as it passes. We're not talking big amounts of rain here -- anything over a quarter-inch would be very isolated, and most places that get rain will be in the hundredths -- but it might settle the dust in some places. One concern if there are thunderstorms would be lightning fires in dry leaves or brush.
The air mass behind this front looks a bit more stout than seemed likely early in the week, so we could see lows back in the 50s for Friday morning and highs in the 70s to near 80. As surface winds turn around to easterly directions as high pressure passes north of our region behind this front, we may get a bit of the "wedge" type effect over the weekend, with some low clouds at times especially in the mornings, especially as some southwesterly flow above us brings in a bit more moisture. With daytime heating into the 80s and passing weak disturbances, there may again be some scattered showers and thunderstorms over the weekend into early next week. Count your dry spot of ground lucky if you get one.
We do look likely to have a surge of heat next week, probably topping 90 a day or two in Roanoke and points south and east, with widespread 80s elsewhere. This will be happening in tandem with a wintry surge into the West, with unseasonable early cold and deep snow in parts of the Northern Rockies. As alluded to a couple times here previously, that surge air will erode the hot high pressure system, and it is looking more likely that we will get a fairly strong cold front late next week that will knock down the heat and bring fall-like temperatures for at least a couple days by next weekend.
Fall is starting to land some punches on summer, but we're not likely to see the knockout blow soon.
