We have had a taste of fall, with three straight days of 70s highs in Roanoke, and even some 60s a day or two at points west. But it's still summer, so we'll see fairly hot temperatures return by the weekend (after some Tuesday-Wednesday showers), and yet we are stepping more toward fall with the uptick of tropical activity in the Atlantic.
While there may soon be a tropical storm named Erin east of Cape Hatteras, it is actually Dorian, about to enter the Caribbean, that is of more concern for U.S. landfall potential, though at this point, that is several days out and iffy.
The system labeled Tropical Depression Six on this Monday evening, east of the Carolinas, may stir up some higher surf along the coast of the Carolinas, the Hampton Roads area and the Delmarva Peninsula, but it likely won't get close enough for any major wind or rain effects. Perhaps a squall or two could blow across the Outer Banks, but that would be about it as it moves northeastward, kicked out by the same front approaching that will bring us some midweek showers.
Dorian is much farther away and won't even be a factor for the U.S. mainland until no earlier than the weekend, probably not till next week. But it may be a factor for several Caribbean islands, including hurricane-weary Puerto Rico, still reeling from Maria two years ago. It is unclear how strong Dorian will become, and one huge obstacle is the hurricane-killing mountain range on Hispaniola, the island shared by Haiti and the Domincan Republic. A direct hit on those 10,000-foot mountains might do Dorian in. But hurricane or not, tropical rain on mountainous tropical islands will have some devastating and potentially deadly effects.
For those planning coastal travel this week or next in the U.S. -- be aware of the system to the east if headed to the Carolinas or Mid-Atlantic coast, though it probably won't be too big of a deal, and keep an eye on later forecasts on Dorian. There is simply no way to project if it will survive to reach the U.S., if it will intensify, and where it would go a week from now if it does either or both of those, but this should become progressively clearer in time.
As for local weather, we are seeing moisture build back from the south ahead of a cold front that will approach on Wednesday, so it will get a bit warmer (upper 70s-mid 80s highs) and stickier with chances of showers or a stray storm or two increasing Tuesday and Wednesday. The cold front will dry things out by Thursday, but the irony there is any cooler effects of the "cold" front will be muted and short-lived, with a sunny, hotter and mostly dry pattern into the Labor Day weekend. I would not be surprised to see a lower 90s high in Roanoke by Saturday.
Summer isn't over yet, but fall is creeping onto the scene. The two will tango over the next several weeks.