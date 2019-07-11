A low-pressure system in the northern Gulf of Mexico is expected to become a tropical depression later on this Thursday and, quite likely, a tropical storm named Barry by Friday morning. (UPDATE 4:30 PM, 7/11/19: The system was officially upgraded to Tropical Storm Barry earlier today. END UPDATE) The system may be a hurricane by the time it makes landfall, probably in Louisiana on Saturday. Regardless of the final strength of its winds, this could be a devastating flood disaster for much of Louisiana, including New Orleans, as rivers are already extremely high
The tropical system will only have an indirect effect on Southwest Virginia weather this weekend, and probably only minor effects, if any, into next week.
The first order of business locally is a cold front that will press eastward overnight, passing through our region from the northwest early Friday. Ahead of the front, heat and humidity will bubble into some afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Every location in our region may not see a storm, but those that get in the core of the strongest storms will see torrential rain for several minutes, some potent cloud-to-ground lightning and possibly locally damaging wind gusts and/or hail.
This is something of a "Trojan horse" cold front, as its ultimate result for us will not be cooler weather, but quite the opposite. Temperatures may back off a few degrees and the humidity will drop on Friday, but the front is actually the leading edge of high pressure that will build over us during the weekend and early next week and lead to hot, dry weather. Low to mid 90s highs are likely Saturday through Tuesday in the Roanoke Valley and points south and east, with 80s generally in the New River Valley and points west. I wouldn't rule out some upper 90s to near 100, especially Southside to Central Virginia, a day or two in that stretch.
The atmosphere will become strongly capped by warm, dry, stable air over the weekend, so development of showers and thunderstorms will be extremely limited, if it can occur at all. My rule of thumb is that anytime we are above 85 degrees, there is at least a 5% chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm, owing to daytime heating, terrain effects and difficult-to-detect subtle atmospheric boundaries, disturbances, etc. That said, the general expectation over the weekend in our region is for dry weather.
What could then be Hurricane Barry is an indirect factor in our expected dry weather, as odd as that may sound. We will be in a broad zone of sinking air, or subsidence, that exists some distance around the intense convective updrafts of the tropical system, retarding storm development. Also, a closed tropical cyclone often tends to consolidate the moisture flow in its circulation and feeder bands, which will be moving away from us, not toward us, so there won't be a dense flow of moisture emanating from Gulf and overspreading us this weekend.
At some point next week, the remnants of the tropical system will likely curve into the Ohio and Tennessee valleys, possibly scooped up by a cold front and/or low-pressure trough. It is not out of the question that we could get some moisture from the system next week, but it would probably be diffuse and not an organized, widespread flooding rainstorm in our region. Rather, it might augment the showers and storms that would occur anyway. This won't be factor any earlier than maybe Wednesday next week.
The Gulf tropical system is not going to be our problem, but it will be a huge problem for some places that have suffered major tropical and flooding anxiety in years past.