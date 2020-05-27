In an unexpected twist, a tropical low-pressure system moving north from Florida has developed into Tropical Storm Bertha on this Wednesday morning off the South Carolina coast. The circulation is expected to make landfall soon and angle northwest into western North Carolina tonight, putting Southwest Virginia on the north side where the bulk of its rainfall is expected to be.
This does not really significantly alter the forecast for Southwest Virginia. A flash flood watch had already been issued for much of our region along and just to either side of the Blue Ridge, including the Roanoke Valley and most of the New River Valley, effective tonight into Thursday morning for the potential of heavy downpours on top of waterlogged soil and steep terrain.
We were already in line for bands of rain, heavy at times, from a more disorganized tropical low. Widespread 1-3 inches, locally more, appears likely through Thursday morning, with some more off and on after that into Saturday.
We will remain in the deep south-southeasterly fetch of air flow between a nearly stalled upper-level low in the south-central U.S. and high pressure off the East Coast. This flow will draw Bertha's remnants into our region overnight and early Thursday, and continue to bring moisture northward off the western Atlantic over the next three days for periods of showers and thunderstorms.
We have similar upslope enhancement as last week, with south-southeasterly flow up and over the steep terrain of our region, but likely will not have the same continuity of rain we did for four days last week. There will be breaks in between, but this could allow some solar warmth to enhance instability for stronger storms and downpours in days ahead.
Flash flooding, with sudden torrential downpours and quick-rising streams, is more of a concern this week than even last week, when we had a long-fused fairly steady rain event on what was previously dry ground. Tonight, with the tropical system's circulation passing just south of our region, could be the worst spike of that.
Here is some good news: A weekend cold front will sweep out the moisture and lead off what appears to be an extended period of mostly dry weather next week.
Hopefully we can get to Sunday without too much additional flood damage.
