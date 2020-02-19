By now, you've probably noticed a pretty wide range on forecasts from various entities for snowfall on Thursday. These are only "wide ranges" because it's snow -- we're really talking about tenths of an inch of moisture, and there isn't much consternation if one weather outlet is saying a tenth of an inch of rain and another is saying three-tenths, which is the difference in 1 and 3 inches of snow.
Before I get to anything else, I'm gonna kick out my expectations on Thursday: Snow starting mid to late morning west of Roanoke and the Blue Ridge and by early afternoon to the east, continuing until 5-8 p.m. from west to east. Accumulations 1-3 inches along and south of the U.S. 460 corridor (Bluefield-Blacksburg-Roanoke-Bedford-Lynchburg) with locally up to 4, especially near the North Carolina state line, and 0-2 inches to north up to I-64 (Covington-Lexington-Charlottesville).
I will emphasize this is a LOW CONFIDENCE forecast and I would not be shocked if the amounts were an inch or 2 less or more on the whole, but this is a good starting point based on the trends of several models and just watching how similar systems have developed over the past 20 years -- most of them have ended up a little north and west of even later forecasts with snowfall in similar overrunning setups with a surface low developing to the southeast.
(UPDATE 8PM, 2/19/2020: The winter weather advisory has now been expanded to include Patrick, Henry, Pittsylvania counties and eastward. Forecast snowfall amounts have been slightly raised from those mentioned in this paragraph, but overall idea that they are somewhat less than my own holds. END UPDATE) The elephant in the room is the National Weather Service forecast currently (early Wednesday evening) being extremely low, with a winter weather advisory only including Grayson County in Virginia and widespread forecasts of less than an inch. NWS is leaning to a series of models showing most of the moisture skirting our region and also concerned that surface temperatures may be a tad warm,. Also, it is possible that there will be a skip in the moisture pattern, wetter to the west over the North Carolina mountains and far southwest Virginia, then less through our immediate area and more again farther south and east as a surface low develops offshore. These are some valid concerns, and they may end up being right -- I just think we'll end up getting a little bit more snow farther north than the NWS currently does. Its forecast -- and mine -- may yet change.
This is still going to primarily be North Carolina's storm, possibly extending into Southside Virginia and likely into the Hampton Roads area, where a number of locations will top 3 inches and somewhere may get 6. That is simply where the best lift and deepest moisture is going to overlap the sufficiently cold air.
For snow to accumulate much at all in our area, it needs to thump for a while, not flurry for a long time. Ground temperatures are pretty warm, and air temperatures above the surface may start above freezing. As I wrote about in Wednesday's Weather Journal column, that can all be overcome with snow intensity -- falling faster than it can melt, as happened 8 years on this Feb. 19 -- but light snow at 34 degrees or higher just won't stick much in this situation. So achieving any snowfall totals over an inch would require a pretty heavy period of snowfall, which there appears there well could be around mid-late afternoon Thursday.
The mid-late afternoon timing does present another issue, as it will be during peak sunlight, and even though the sun won't be out, surfaces still absorb its warmth and that can limit accumulations. Urban, low-elevation areas like the floor of the Roanoke Valley may struggle to collect much snow -- especially on asphalt and concrete -- unless it is coming down pretty hard in mid-afternoon.
So boiling all this together:
* We probably will see snow falling for a while on Thursday.
* Chances for accumulation increase with short periods of heavier snow, even over longer periods of light snow.
* Biggest accumulations far to our southeast in North Carolina, possibly Southside Virginia and likely into Hampton Roads.
* I'm calling for 1-3 inches locally 4 along & south of U.S. 460 and 0-2 to north but there is wide variance in predictions and some valid reasons it could be less or more
So I hope I haven't added more confusion to this situation. The lack of snow this winter and the lateness of the season is amplifying what would be a pretty minor episode in a normal winter.
Any and all forecasts will probably need some tweaks as the situation develops on Thursday.
The above is exactly why I turn to Kevin and no one else for weather information. Not only is he obviously knowledgeable about meteorology generally, he is also a true guru of same locally over time. To top it all off he's honest about statistical uncertainty. He's the Nate Silver of weathermen, and it just doesn't get better than that. Thank you, sir. Chapeau!
