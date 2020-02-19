A fast-moving pocket of upper-level energy zipping by on the southern branch of the jet stream will lift enough moisture into newly recharged cold air from Thursday afternoon into the earliest hours of Friday for a quick-hitting round of wet snow over parts of North Carolina extending into to the southern half of Virginia.
It is difficult to ascertain exactly where the northern extent of the snow will occur, but a reasonable guess as of Wednesday morning would be somewhere between the U.S. 460 corridor (Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Roanoke-Bedford-Lynchburg) and the I-64 corridor (Covington-Lexington-Charlottesville). It could easily end up 50-100 miles farther north or south of this point, but that's a reasonable idea as of Wednesday morning. Unless there is a bump north, it looks like most of the Roanoke and New River valleys will be in the lighter northern fringe of snowfall.
Light snow at fairly marginal temperatures has a hard time accumulating, but moderate to heavy snow does so faster than many give it credit for. At this juncture, it appears the heaviest snow will be in North Carolina scraping along the Virginia-North Carolina border, perhaps edging into Southside Virginia and Hampton Roads. The models are arguing about whether the core of this storm will be 3 inches or more like 10. Something like 6 inches for the heaviest snow is probably good reasonable territory as of now, and a best guess would be somewhere between Interstate 40 and the Virginia state line north or northeast of Raleigh-Durham. There may be two bubbles of heavier snow, one over the higher terrain of the western North Carolina mountains and another nearer the coast, as surface low pressure deepens just offshore.
For Southwest Virginia, at this Wednesday morning writing, it looks like a minor snow event of zero to 2 inches, with the better chances of an inch or 2 south and southeast of Roanoke, maybe a little more near the North Carolina line. If you've been following our winters for some years, you know that overrunning moisture setups like this do easily shift north or south, more commonly northward if the moisture flow is a little more robust than early projections or the best atmospheric lift tracks somewhat more northward, but it sometimes nudges a little south if colder, drier air to the north is a little deeper. We are sorta on the knife edge of that push and pull, with no snow at all and a more widespread 2-4 or 3-6-inch type snow both within grasp pending later details.
As for winter storms tracking south and east of us, it's not as unusual as one might think, though its rarity seems amplified by the sparse nature of snow chances this winter. In the 2016-17 winter through January of 2018, four consecutive winter storms took tracks to our south and east, with much higher snowfall totals in parts of North Carolina, Southside Virginia and Hampton Roads than we saw here. Time and climatology tend to average things back out to the norm of more snow to the north and west, as March and December did in 2018, but for an individual storm system, this is not earth-shattering -- though it may seem so if you're a Roanoke area snow fan watching this meager season's best chance to date likely focus more to the south and east.
This may not the last go-round with snow chances this season, as the furniture is rearranging just enough over the Northern Hemisphere for a late February/early March push of below-normal temperatures into the central and eastern U.S., as high pressure builds over the northern Pacific and finally dislodges some of the chill stored over Alaska southward. Winter has had a propensity to show up fashionably late in recent years, with 5 of the last 8 winter/early spring periods seeing more than half of local snowfall after Feb. 12, and an a historically unprecedented streak of 11 straight Marches with measurable snowfall at Roanoke. We don't know yet what the snow prospects will be with the late-season cold air, but the full demise of the 2019-20 winter has indeed been greatly exaggerated.
