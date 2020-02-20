UPDATE 11:45 AM, 2/20/2020: Snow has begun reaching the surface in parts of the New River Valley and along the Blue Ridge south of Roanoke. Most of it is light. Intermittent light snow, with periods of moderate to brief locally heavy snow, are expected this afternoon across much of our region, with the heaviest snow generally south of Roanoke. Some locations along/west of I-77 and near the North Carolina state line already have a white ground and may see 1-3 inches before the snow ends. Other areas along the Blue Ridge nearer Roanoke and parts of the New River Valley may also see accumulation, generally an inch or less, locally up to 2 inches, this afternoon. Accumulation is looking unlikely for the lower elevations of the Roanoke Valley, as temperatures are in the upper 30s and it appears doubtful snow intensity will be sufficient for a drop of temperatures to near freezing and to overcome ground warmth. If a heavier band develops over Roanoke, some accumulation on grass or exposed objects is possible, probably no more than an inch. East of Roanoke, snow may continue to evaporate in deep dry air that may also cut down snow totals into western North Carolina. Periods of snow will continue until late afternoon or early evening before dwindling. END UPDATE
-----
UPDATE 7 AM, 2/20/2020: Snow is showing up on radar over the southwest corner of Virginia as of just before 7 a.m., and spread across the region in the next few hours. It will be fighting dry air aloft that will evaporate the early rounds of it, so don't expect to see flakes exactly when the radar echoes move overhead, but after it saturates the atmosphere. Most of our region even up to I-64 will likely see snow falling for a period of time today, but how much can accumulate is highly in question. The counties along and west of I-77 and along the Virginia-North Carolina border have the best chance of seeing 1-3 inches, with locally up to 4. where intensity levels are likely to be reached to both saturate the atmosphere and overcome warm ground issues. Closer to the Roanoke and New River valleys, and northward, accumulations topping an inch may be spottier, as the snow arrives during peak daytime sunshine (above the clouds but still having an effect on the surface) with less intensity than farther south. A heavier band or burst lasting several minutes to an hour or 2 could change this, just something that will have to be monitored by radar and surface observations. In any event, most accumulation will be on grassy areas and exposed objects, with streets and concrete areas mostly wet to slushy, though a heavy band could cover those in some areas especially south of Roanoke. Many secondary routes may become snow-covered in higher elevations south of Roanoke and along/west of I-77.
-----
UPDATE 11 PM, 2/19/2020: No huge changes, yet. Models are generally looking a bit drier and many emphasize a narrow band along/east of the Blue Ridge where heavier moisture appears to skip. If this proves to be real, it could seriously limit accumulations to under an inch in the areas it affects. As noted below, it will take somewhat heavier snowfall to overcome marginal surface temperatures and midday to mid-afternoon solar angle for accumulation. In most areas that see snow accumulate, grassy areas, exposed objects, trees and bushes are more likely to turn white than streets -- but overnight temperatures dropping below freezing Thursday night may refreeze lingering moisture on roads into patchy ice. Still thinking 1-3 inches in many locations along/south of U.S. 460 corridor with 0-2 to north. Probably more toward the bottom end of these ranges in most places. We'll see if morning developments move the needle either direction on snow expectations. END UPDATE
-------
By now, you've probably noticed a pretty wide range on forecasts from various entities for snowfall on Thursday. These are only "wide ranges" because it's snow -- we're really talking about tenths of an inch of moisture, and there isn't much consternation if one weather outlet is saying a tenth of an inch of rain and another is saying three-tenths, which is the difference in 1 and 3 inches of snow.
Before I get to anything else, I'm gonna kick out my expectations on Thursday: Snow starting mid to late morning west of Roanoke and the Blue Ridge and by early afternoon to the east, continuing until 5-8 p.m. from west to east. Accumulations 1-3 inches along and south of the U.S. 460 corridor (Bluefield-Blacksburg-Roanoke-Bedford-Lynchburg) with locally up to 4, especially near the North Carolina state line, and 0-2 inches to north up to I-64 (Covington-Lexington-Charlottesville).
I will emphasize this is a LOW CONFIDENCE forecast and I would not be shocked if the amounts were an inch or 2 less or more on the whole, but this is a good starting point based on the trends of several models and just watching how similar systems have developed over the past 20 years -- most of them have ended up a little north and west of even later forecasts with snowfall in similar overrunning setups with a surface low developing to the southeast.
(UPDATE 8PM, 2/19/2020: The winter weather advisory has now been expanded to include Patrick, Henry, Pittsylvania counties and eastward. Forecast snowfall amounts have been slightly raised from those mentioned in this paragraph, but overall idea that they are somewhat less than my own holds. END UPDATE) The elephant in the room is the National Weather Service forecast currently (early Wednesday evening) being extremely low, with a winter weather advisory only including Grayson County in Virginia and widespread forecasts of less than an inch. NWS is leaning to a series of models showing most of the moisture skirting our region and also concerned that surface temperatures may be a tad warm,. Also, it is possible that there will be a skip in the moisture pattern, wetter to the west over the North Carolina mountains and far southwest Virginia, then less through our immediate area and more again farther south and east as a surface low develops offshore. These are some valid concerns, and they may end up being right -- I just think we'll end up getting a little bit more snow farther north than the NWS currently does. Its forecast -- and mine -- may yet change.
This is still going to primarily be North Carolina's storm, possibly extending into Southside Virginia and likely into the Hampton Roads area, where a number of locations will top 3 inches and somewhere may get 6. That is simply where the best lift and deepest moisture is going to overlap the sufficiently cold air.
For snow to accumulate much at all in our area, it needs to thump for a while, not flurry for a long time. Ground temperatures are pretty warm, and air temperatures above the surface may start above freezing. As I wrote about in Wednesday's Weather Journal column, that can all be overcome with snow intensity -- falling faster than it can melt, as happened 8 years on this Feb. 19 -- but light snow at 34 degrees or higher just won't stick much in this situation. So achieving any snowfall totals over an inch would require a pretty heavy period of snowfall, which there appears there well could be around mid-late afternoon Thursday.
The mid-late afternoon timing does present another issue, as it will be during peak sunlight, and even though the sun won't be out, surfaces still absorb its warmth and that can limit accumulations. Urban, low-elevation areas like the floor of the Roanoke Valley may struggle to collect much snow -- especially on asphalt and concrete -- unless it is coming down pretty hard in mid-afternoon.
So boiling all this together:
* We probably will see snow falling for a while on Thursday.
* Chances for accumulation increase with short periods of heavier snow, even over longer periods of light snow.
* Biggest accumulations far to our southeast in North Carolina, possibly Southside Virginia and likely into Hampton Roads.
* I'm calling for 1-3 inches locally 4 along & south of U.S. 460 and 0-2 to north but there is wide variance in predictions and some valid reasons it could be less or more
So I hope I haven't added more confusion to this situation. The lack of snow this winter and the lateness of the season is amplifying what would be a pretty minor episode in a normal winter.
Any and all forecasts will probably need some tweaks as the situation develops on Thursday.
The above is exactly why I turn to Kevin and no one else for weather information. Not only is he obviously knowledgeable about meteorology generally, he is also a true guru of same locally over time. To top it all off he's honest about statistical uncertainty. He's the Nate Silver of weathermen, and it just doesn't get better than that. Thank you, sir. Chapeau!
