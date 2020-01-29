Trends have not been your friend if you're a Southwest Virginia snow lover this week.
Forecast guidance keeps looking drier and drier for Thursday morning. Some period of light snow is possible on Thursday morning, especially west of Roanoke, but it now looks unlikely that anywhere will see more than an inch. It is well within the realm of possibility that this is just flurries or nothing at all.
The storm system Friday night and Saturday has two big question marks for our region: (1) How much moisture can it spread this far west, and (2) how cold can it be when any precipitation occurs.
We appear to be riding the borderline on both issues, as we will likely be near the western edge of the precipitation shield -- mostly or entirely rain at points east from our region. And then temperatures dropping into the 30s may not be able to cool to freezing quite fast enough before whatever precipitation occurs comes to an end.
At this point, Saturday morning's snow looks to be a minor event with any accumulation occurring primarily at elevations above 2,000 feet, and probably not much even at those. The Blue Ridge south of Roanoke -- Bent Mountain in Roanoke County through Floyd, Carroll and Grayson counties -- appears at this stage to have the best chance of realizing a white ground on Saturday morning, given being farther east to catch more of the moisture than mountains to the west plus being higher in elevation and catching sufficient cold air sooner.
There are still a couple more days to watch this storm and the possibility that it could spread precipitation farther west or get a little colder. And of course the actual event on Saturday could tick just a little colder and wetter and bring on significant snowfall for a short time to at least part of our region.
Any snow that accumulates Saturday morning will disappear fast, with highs shooting up in the 40s to near 50 on Saturday, and we'll likely soar above 60 early next week.
The large-scale pattern continues to be unforgiving for anyone wanting sustained winter, with virtually all major oscillations in unfavorable phases for transport of Arctic air into the eastern U.S. Little change, or even moving more toward the warmer end, is expected in these factors through at least mid-February.
Individual storm setups can yield wintry precipitation even in a mostly unfavorable large-scale pattern, and of course, we could yet get a late February or March surge of colder air, which has seemed fashionable multiple times in the last decade. Until then, the "meh-bleh" nature of this winter will continue, as next week's couple days of warmth won't sustain for those wanting an early spring, and full-on winter is stuck behind the polar vortex tightly wound far to the north.
