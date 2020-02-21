Dry air choked the moisture needed for significant snowfall in the Roanoke/New River valleys on Thursday, and early dry air aloft plus warm ground and an afternoon arrival of snow cut down totals quite a bit from what they could have been even in North Carolina, Southside Virginia and Hampton Roads. While many snow fans are restless in this area, some locations in North Carolina had not seen any measurable snow since the December 9, 2018, snowstorm, and ended up getting 1-4 inches of slushy wet snow in many locations with a few spots up to 5. Some of the counties bordering North Carolina and some locations west of I-77 got an inch or 2. It has all been melting away fast on this Friday.
(Before the snow fans curse the dry air too much, it should be noted that cold, dry air banked against the mountains very often in past storms has ensured our region has snow instead of rain, through evaporational cooling. Blame the moisture flow and lift passing south of us, not the dry air itself).
Winter, as meager as it's been, is not quite ready to melt away with the snow south of us. The weekend mornings will be cold -- widespread teens to lower 20s Saturday morning, and likely 20s on Sunday -- but highs with plenty of sunshine and continued dry air will jump into the 50s in many places both days.
The middle of next week brings in some showers with 40s/50s temperatures as a cold front approaches, then, the next shot of cold air arrives by late week. With a low likely to travel along or west of the Appalachians, deepening near the Great Lakes, there may be a blustery day or two with snow showers and squalls blowing over the mountains Thursday and/or Friday.
We have some pretty cold weather coming in a couple of shots as February shifts into March, and though on the whole it will be pretty dry, there may be a couple of systems coming near us during that time that could stir up precipitation.
If we're going to see any snow to lift Roanoke above what would be its fourth-lowest fall-to-spring snowfall total of 1.6 inches, dating to 1912, this would be a good time, as the season is running out. You can never write off March for cold brief shots or short-term snow setups, but it doesn't look like a deep wintry pattern is going set up in the month, though the first few days may be quite cold.
