The summer you knew weatherwise in Southwest Virginia is no longer the summer we have.
Significant changes in the upper-air flow across North America have left us with several days of lower dew points, warm but not hot afternoons following rather cool mornings. Temperatures over the weekend will be slowly rising -- more low-mid 60s than 50s and even some 40s we've had Wednesday and Thursday, more 80s than 70s for highs, maybe even 90 in a spot or two by Sunday -- and dew points may creep up a bit, but nothing like the sticky-soupy, often showery-stormy weather that filled most of 4 weeks prior will be present through at least Monday.
It looks likely to be a dry weekend, though a few spotty showers can't entirely be ruled out, especially over the mountains, with some heating and terrain effects on limited moisture. It's my "85 rule" -- anytime the high temperature reaches at least 85 somewhere in our region, there is a 5% chance of showers and thunderstorms whether the forecast says there is or not. That said, the vast majority of places will go the entire weekend with no rain at all. (FloydFest is hitting the jackpot this year after heat and mud in other years.)
High pressure is building aloft over the West, rather than the Southeast, and that will tend to focus the hottest weather out that way. We'll be getting flow more from the west and northwest, relatively dry directions, as opposed to the southerly trajectories that brought dense moisture in previous weeks.
With dew points creeping up some and the approach of more organized low-pressure troughs and cold fronts approaching from the west, chances of showers and storms will again begin to move up near the middle of next week. But there is no sign of extreme heat like last weekend on the horizon, nor does it look like we'll dive into the daily soupy humidity we swam in several days over the past few weeks.
It's too early to say if extreme heat or thick humidity will return in August. But what we've had most of July is no longer present, for this weekend and most of the next 7-10 days or so.