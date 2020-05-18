What you see outside -- gloomy, wet weather -- is what you'll get, and keep getting, pretty much every day this work week.
Here's how we got stuck with this. The main upper-level flow is arcing northward into Canada, but one piece of faster upper-level winds has dipped southward, wrapped into a circle, and, with no river or air to push it anywhere, become stuck just west of us. This will result in multiple days of dense moisture being pulled off the Atlantic Ocean and lifted against our region's higher terrain on southeasterly winds, and that will bring round after round of rainfall, some of it heavy, through Thursday or even Friday.
On this early Monday evening, a flash flood watch has been issued for counties along the Blue Ridge south of Roanoke -- Floyd, Patrick, Carroll and Grayson, extending into northwest North Carolina -- but it is probable that other localities will be placed under flood watches, warnings or advisories as the week progresses.
Widespread rainfall of 3-7 inches appears likely this week across virtually all of the southwest quadrant of Virginia, maybe somewhat less in some areas west of I-77, sheltered slightly from the persistent southeast flow. A few spots on the eastern slope or crest of the Blue Ridge south of Roanoke may get as much as a foot of rain. Flooding is likely to develop, first on small streams and drainages where heavy rain pours for a while, and on larger rivers later in the week as the runoff reaches them and elevates their levels.
For the most part we are not talking about the 3-inch-per-hour cloudburst kind of rain this week, but rather, frequent periods of light to moderate rain, interspersed with some locally heavy downpours that could dump an inch quickly on what will become already waterlogged soil.
Temperatures will be getting quite cool as rain falls, dropping to near 50, give or take 5 degrees, in many locations by late Tuesday into Wednesday. This wedge of cool, wet air trapped against the mountains at the surface will just about entirely eliminate the potential for any strong to severe storms, and also cut down on the convective capability for truly torrential downpours, but there will be so much rain for so long, pouring pretty hard at times, that flooding is still likely to develop.
Eventually the stalled low will weaken and wobble northward, eventually washing out entirely. By Thursday and Friday there may be more breaks between the showers, but still some moving through, possibly with more chance of thunderstorms as breaks of sun could destabilize the atmosphere.
The Memorial Day weekend is likely to be warmer and sunnier, though with so much moisture lingering around from the week's rain, the warmth may bubble up some showers and storms.
