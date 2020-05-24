We got used to watching rain move "the wrong way" from southeast to northwest for 3 days last week as an upper-level low stalled west of our region. Now a cold front moving "the wrong way" from northeast to southwest will pose a risk of storms on this Sunday afternoon and evening.
This is called a "backdoor" cold front, and it's actually a fairly common occurrence, though not the norm of cold fronts moving in from the west or northwest. High pressure pushing at least somewhat cooler, drier air noses down the East Coast, that air mass mostly contained east of the Appalachians. The leading edge of that air mass will be moving across our region this afternoon and evening, bumping into warm and sticky air, made more sticky as the sun continues to evaporate water off the moist surface and swollen streams and lakes from last week's many inches of rain.
Showers and thunderstorms will develop as this occurs. Most though maybe not all locations in and near the Roanoke and New River valleys, and southward and westward, will see some rain at least for a short time, but we'll be more in the summertime mode where it sprinkles at one spot and absolutely unloads on another. The spots where the rainfall pours are at a heightened risk of localized flash flooding, given how soaked the surface is. There may also be an isolated stronger storm capable of unleashing damaging wind gusts, but these will probably be even more isolated than flooding rain.
The cold front edges a little west and southwest by Memorial Day, leaving us with a mostly cloudy but probably not rainy day. The showers and storms may continue west of I-77 in Virginia, and into western North Carolina, but likely clear out from the Roanoke and New River valleys. Temperatures will hang in the 60s and 70s, maybe getting a boost toward 80 if the sun comes out for a time. Calling this a "cold" front is a bit of hyperbole.
This front retreats northward for midweek and we enter a summerlike warm, sticky air mass, with highs in the 80s and spotty afternoon showers and storms, perhaps increasing in coverage and intensity by late week with the approach of a cold front from a more typical direction, the northwest.
