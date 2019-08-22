Roanoke has officially hit at least 90 degrees on 51 days in 2019, putting it among only 16 years with 50 or more 90-degree days since official local weather records began in 1912, and only the third time in the 21st century. Tying 2010 with 52 appears likely on this Thursday, and there will probably be at least a few more 90-degree days near the end of August and/or in September, so tying or exceeding 10th-place 2007's 56 is still very much in range. Reaching the record 74 from 1930 is unlikely, as it would require a torrid run in September.
We are NOT sliding into a fall pattern yet, but things are shifting in atmospheric patterns that will bring about much cooler daytime temperatures over the weekend and early in the coming week, plus bring a pool of cooler air much closer to us over the north-central U.S. and central Canada for an extended period. But before any of that can happen, there will be 2 or 3 more sticky days with chances of thunderstorms on the increase.
A cold front will slide through from the north-northwest late Friday or early Saturday. As it slices into hot, humid air in place, with a few weak waves of low-pressure moving along it, thunderstorm chances -- ever present for several days -- will spike both Thursday and Friday, with greater coverage and somewhat more risk of locally severe thunderstorms with damaging winds or hail.
For those whose yards or gardens are crackly dry, having been in the "miss" part of "hit-and-miss" frequently in recent weeks, the good news is that overall coverage of rainfall Thursday evening into Friday evening will (probably) be larger than in recent weeks. The bad news is that totals will still be streaky and spotty, depending on the exact movement of heavier storms, with some spots getting quick 1-to-2-inch downpours in an hour that can pond water on roads, and others between the core of the heavier storms maybe only getting hundredths or a few tenths. If we're really fortunate, a more solid area of light-moderate rain may develop behind storms late Friday as the front slowly moves through, similar to what happened July 8, the last sort-of-widespread, general rain we had with widespread 1/2 to 1 inch totals. No guarantees on that, but there is somewhat better hope of rain for those who want it and need it than these random pop-up storms of recent days.
Once the front clears, cooler high pressure will build in, leaving us with a Sunday and Monday when we might not make it to 80 across our region. Sunday may have enough sunshine for some lower 80s highs in the Roanoke Valley and points south and east, but a "wedge" of cool, damp air builds in by Monday to keep the temperatures even lower. Lows will drop into the mid-upper 50s west of Roanoke, with lower 60s in the valley and off to the east and south.
While temperatures will rebound back to 80s highs/60s lows that are close to late-August norms in the middle to latter part of next week, some important changes are occurring in the upper air pattern over North America. A strong high pressure system that has brought persistent record heat to Alaska is partially breaking down, which will allow a cooler dip of air over eastern Alaska and across central Canada into the north-central U.S. over the next couple of weeks. We will be outside the core of this cooler air, and perhaps even under high pressure to the east of it that will allow it to be warm to occasionally hot. But it will be closer, so any cold fronts that can push in may have legitimately cool air to occasionally attack the heat.
It is a sign of a fall-like weather pattern even if it won't immediately mean many days of fall-like weather for us. We still have hot days to go in 2019, but summer can't hold on forever.