It was not surprising at all that the U.S. Drought Monitor's new map on Thursday still has colors of dryness on much of our region. Tuesday's rain came mostly after the data cutoff for the week, and the two prior rains on Oct. 16 and over the weekend weren't, by themselves, enough to soak all the dry ground layers and recharge all the streams. Not far from my house, a gravel-lined channel that has been dry for several weeks briefly had water flowing through it again on Sunday, but was dry again just before the rain started anew on Tuesday, adding another 1/2 to 1 inch on top of 1.5 to 3 inches over the weekenda and 1/2 to 2 inches the prior Wednesday. It's dry yet again after Tuesday's rain, the water running off and being soaked up by still-dry ground layers.
But, honestly, I thought this week's Drought Monitor would show more erosion in the dryness than it does, with more of the beige "moderate drought" turned to yellow "abnormally dry" and perhaps a few more white holes of drought-escape than are evident. There is some of that erosion more in evidence down Interstate 81 from about Wytheville to Bristol, but most of the rest of the region was still considered in "moderate drought" as of the Tuesday morning data collection for this Thursday map issuance. (The is still a dot of "severe" drought to our east on Buckingham and Cumberland counties, and another up in Northern Virginia in Loudoun and Faqueir.
No matter. There is more rain on the way, both this weekend and toward the latter half of next week.
The weekend, particularly Saturday, may not be a total washout, for those not so enamored with having another rainy weekend (I think we've had enough rain now to not feel guilty about rooting AGAINST rain on a particular day). Low pressure developing over the south-central U.S. and tracking north-northeastward toward the Great Lakes will pull abundant Gulf of Mexico moisture northward. There may be some showers with an initial wave on Saturday, but more widespread rain by Saturday night and Sunday, perhaps even a rumble or two of thunder with fairly warm temperatures mostly in the 60s and 70s, some mid-upper 50s at night.
Rainfall amounts may again exceed an inch in many locations -- certainly another widespread 1/2-inch-plus rain appears likely, continuing to recharge streams and soak into dry ground layers.
This front will not bring much of a shot of cold air, with more southwesterly flow behind it, but another front toward the latter part of next week (possibly on Halloween itself) promises to bring more rain and quite likely stiffer, colder winds. The central U.S. is already experiencing some unusual cold (and some heavy snow really far south in the Plains) as extreme high pressure and warmth in the Gulf of Alaska displaces it southward.
November may start quite differently for us temperature-wise than October did.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.