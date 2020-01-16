A cold front has moved across our region this morning, and some northwesterly winds will kick up behind it, gusting over 40 mph at times. Temperatures will struggle to move upward much on this Thursday despite sunshine, no higher than low to mid 50s in most spots. We'll wake up with 20s on Friday morning and not get any higher than the mid 40s on Friday.
That renewal of cold air sets us for the possibility of wintry mix on Saturday.
At this point, Saturday morning's possible brush of wintry precipitation doesn't look likely to be a widespread, major problem, but could be troublesome in spots especially west and northwest of Roanoke. As moisture arrives, cold air will be banked against the mountains by high pressure to the northeast, and so precipitation may begin briefly as snow then move into a rain/freezing rain/sleet mix during Saturday morning, with temperatures edging upward into the lower to mid 30s.
The low-pressure system track is far north of a typical winter storm track for our region, so it will sweep in southerly winds with milder, moist air through the day, with most everywhere in the Roanoke area going above freezing by early afternoon except for perhaps a few pockets to the north and northwest.
Accumulations are likely to be minor and significantly reduced by recent warm temperatures at the surface. However, where ice is concerned, there is always some risk of icy spots on exposed structures like bridges and in shady spots, especially on rural secondary routes, so use extra caution if driving.
The cold front behind this storm system will bring the coldest weather so far in 2020 and most of the winter by early next week, with teens lows in many locations only 30s for highs Monday and Tuesday. This is actually colder than normal for mid to late January.
Thus far, this cold shot is likely to be dry, with the next storm system arriving late next week as the cold high pressure system is beginning to leave. The pattern over the next 2-3 weeks or so does promise repeating reinforcements of the cold air and additional storm systems moving out of the Pacific across the nation. It is not a "home run" pattern for snow lovers, with some of the large-scale climate oscillation not in the phases that often bring our better chances of bigger winter storms, but it is one that has significant potential for some snow or wintry mix events and may gain more potential toward the end of the month or early February. We will have to watch each individual approaching storm system for its particular setup to judge its snow/ice potential or lack thereof -- it will no longer be warm enough to just presume only rain with any system.
It will be pretty much what we expect for winter in late January and early February, neither over-the-top cold and snowy (as far as we can tell now) nor oddly springlike.
