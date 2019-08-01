We are back in what the summer of 2019 has been good at: Stickiness and hit-and-miss afternoon storms.
Abundant moisture, a stalled front and a trough of low-pressure aloft will combine for several days of pretty much the same weather. It won't be terribly hot, mostly 80s for highs, mid 60s to lower 70s for lows, but it will be sticky, day after day, and daytime heating plus the aforementioned factors and terrain effects will boil up afternoon thunderstorms. There may be some showers continuing into the night and mornings the next couple of days.
The fiercest of these storms will be capable of dropping 2-3 inches of rain in an hour or two, posing the risk of localized flooding, plus emitting 60 mph microburst gusts of wind and possibly even drop some hail -- storms did those things north and northeast of Roanoke, in the southern New River Valley near Pulaski and some other places on Wednesday afternoon.
Places in between the heaviest storms may see only sprinkles and hear a few rumbles. However, with several days of similar weather, and somewhat greater coverage of storms likely on this Thursday afternoon into Friday and Saturday, it is likely every spot will get wet and most will total an inch or more over the next 5-7 days. If your garden needs rain and you don't get an inch before early next week, you're just unlucky.
We may ease the coverage and intensity back a couple of notches around Tuesday of next week, but another front approaching by late next week, with no broad removal of the lingering moisture, will likely ratchet the chances of rain and storms up again.
In a followup climatic note to Wednesday's Weather Journal column, Roanoke's July finished as its 8th warmest on record (starting 1912) with an average of 79.5 degrees, while Blacksburg's finished as seventh warmest on record (starting 1952) with an average of 74.1 degrees. The break from the heat wave starting July 22 is probably all that kept this July from challenging for the top spot among warm Julys, driven even more by warm nights than hot days, as the column discussed.