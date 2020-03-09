Tempeature Map 8-14 day 030920

Temperatures are forecast to generally be warmer than normal 8 to 14 days out. Warm weather this week will be briefly interrupted by a cooler weekend before warmth surges again next week.

After Friday's round of snow and graupel bursts and freezing morning temperatures this weekend, spring has sprung in Southwest Virginia, and most days the next two weeks will reach at least the 60s in the Roanoke area. A few could even reach the 70s -- including on this Monday afternoon -- and 80 might be a reachable mark sometime next week.

It will be showery at times, mainly Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday this week, and in a case of poor timing for many outdoor activities, the weekend looks to be chilly (40s, mostly) and damp, before we bounce back to surging warmth next week.

We will between a high pressure ridge off the southeast coast of the U.S. bringing in warmer weather, and later in the week, a colder push southward from high pressure over Canada. A cold front moving through at midweek and stalling not far south of us won't change the temperatures all that much, but will bring a chance of rain, while one near the end of the week will push through more decisively and bring considerably cooler air to the region for a couple of days (the wrong couple of days if you have a regular 5-day work week).

High pressure over southeast Canada appears poised to produce a cold-air wedge -- cooler air banked against the Appalachians -- by the weekend with some overrunning moisture. A month or two ago, or even with more available Arctic air now, this would be a prime setup for potential widespread wintry precipitation -- and we can't entirely rule out some of that in higher elevations mainly north and west of Roanoke. West Virginia ski resorts, heavily blessed by last week's upslope northwest flow off the mostly ice-free Great Lakes, might get a slushy dump this coming weekend.

For most of us, though, it looks to be chilly, drizzly to rainy weekend with temperatures mostly in the 40s.

High pressure over the Southeast looks to surge back even stronger next week, with warmth returning quick as many folks can look out their office windows at it next week.

