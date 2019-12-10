UPDATE 9:35 PM, 12/10/2019: The only significant change to the developing brush of wintry precipitation is that there are indications the system is moving through the area faster. Sleet is already reported across much of New River Valley, with patchy wet snow mixing in, spreading into some of the Roanoke Valley as well. We may be seeing pretty widespread snow in higher elevations and west of Roanoke by midnight, spreading into lower elevations and eastward with time, but it appears likely that the bulk of any significant precipitation will be over by sunrise. Generally 2 inches or less are expected, with localized higher amounts, especially in higher elevations. END UPDATE
There now appear to be THREE different potential wintry precipitation events in the pipeline for Southwest Virginia through early next week, none of which appear likely to be a big pile of fluffy powder that snow fans want. For now, we'll leave the one next Monday-Tuesday in the distant future and not really delve into it much.
The first round comes Wednesday morning, as cold air moves in and rain changes to snow from west to east. This isn't a simple "cold chasing the moisture" situation that almost never works for snow for Roanoke and east, as there is substantial upper-level energy aloft and a wave of surface low pressure along the front that will enhance the lift after the cold air has already arrived. But temperatures will be marginal and the window for snow relatively short, 3-6 hours or so, 3-9 a.m. or so, varying with elevation and relative location west/east from Roanoke.
For the Roanoke and New River valleys, this still looks like a probable minor snow event, which in my lexicons means 0-2 inches accumulation. It may be more like 1-3 with locally higher amounts in the higher elevations rimming West Virginia and areas west of I-77, and perhaps 3,000-plus elevations along the Blue Ridge north and south of Roanoke as well. With temperatures near the freezing mark and some potential for banding to develop, snow accumulations may vary quite a bit over short distances, between higher elevations and lower ones, and wherever manages to get in heavier snow for a while. Whatever it's like in your front yard may not be what it's like where you're going tomorrow morning, even if it's only a few miles away.
There may be some tendency for this system to ramp up just after it passes our region. If that happened earlier, I think the high-end potential in our backyard would be widespread 2-4 inches with locally up to 6. The low-end scenario would be a half-hour or less of wet snow and nothing at all sticking.
Friday morning may present the more troubling scenario, as densely dammed-in cold air against the mountains is overrun by Gulf of Mexico moisture ahead of the next storm system.
While there could be some snow and/or sleet at the outset, it appears a fairly widespread freezing rain event may be in the offing, with glazed roads and at least some potential for tree and power line damage, depending on how much falls before it can warm up during the day Friday. For now, amounts don't look huge, so maybe we won't get too rough with power outages. Precipitation falling into a wedge of colder air like this has a way of keeping the cold air at the surface longer than most models want to erode it out.
As mentioned before, the Monday-Tuesday time frame presents yet a third potential wave of wintry precipitation. This may be the wettest and coldest of the three systems, but already looks doubtful for being an all-snow situation. We'll leave it there for now, as it's subject to many changes a week out.
