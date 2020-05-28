A nudge west and fast forward progression of the circulation from the former Tropical Storm Bertha was a huge blessing for the greater Roanoke area, where amounts of rain were generally fairly close to an inch overnight Wednesday and early Thursday. Heavier amounts near the I-77 corridor did spawn some minor flooding, but Bertha kept chugging northward quickly and the heavier rain didn't linger for long.
There is even some sunshine on this Thursday morning. The sun is a mixed blessing, certainly a welcome sight for many area residents tired of rain and gloomy clouds, but dense moisture hasn't left us, and daytime warmth into the upper 70s to mid 80s will fuel instability capable of producing scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Some of the storms could be strong to briefly severe, with damaging wind gusts, torrential downpours and frequent lightning among the danger. The surface remains very waterlogged across Southwest Virginia, so even fairly short-lived heavy rain can produce flooding quickly.
Friday will carry more potential for showers and storms than Thursday, as a cold front approaches, cutting into warm, humid air. Most places in our region will get at least a little wet by late Friday, and the potential remains for localized downpours that can cause flooding. Also there will be a somewhat increased chance of strong to severe storms with the approaching cold front Friday.
The cold front arriving by early Saturday marks the leading edge of a major, and most welcome, atmospheric pattern change. The first manifestation will be a dry weekend, after possibly some morning showers on Saturday. It will be cooler with less humidity, highs in the 70s, lows in the 40s by Monday morning. It will only gradually warm next week, with dry weather continuing Monday, and maybe some chance of showers by midweek.
High-pressure is setting up shop over the central U.S. This will lead to a searing heat wave to start June very far northward in the Plains states. Our overall around the high will be from the northwest. This will bring some cold fronts through, but we'll be cut off from the dense sub-tropical/tropical moisture for several days, so showers and storms will be far more limited than they have been the last two weeks.
In short, this weekend and next week look pleasant and mostly dry for our region.
