Though most likely dry, it will undoubtedly be winter for a few days.
A punch of Arctic air is finally making it southeastward, and that will take our region to some teens to near-20 low temperatures both Monday and Tuesday mornings, and highs no higher than the 30s on those days.
To give you some idea of how unusual that has been in this largely zonal-flow/progressive pattern winter (more west-to-east to flow than north or south), Roanoke's coldest temperature so far in January was 27 on Jan. 9, and its coldest so far in meteorological winter (Dec 1-Feb 29) was 22 back on Feb. 19. It gets even weirder that it was actually colder than any of those, 18 degrees, way back on Nov. 13 and 14.
Roanoke has never had a winter, going back to 1912, when the temperature never dropped below 20 degrees at least once -- it made it to 19 in the two warmest winters on record, 1931-32 and 2011-12. The Star City will be near or just below the 20-degree mark on Monday and Tuesday mornings, with most outlying areas dropping into the teens.
Even if it doesn't quite make it over the next few days, it is of course still way too early to consider the possibility of a winter without teens low temperatures locally, especially considering the headache-inducing very mixed signals the long-range pattern continues to give weather prognosticators.
What looked a few days ago like a likely period of seasonable to somewhat below normal cold to end January now looks much milder. That's because of a domino effect of several factors that will push a warm high ridge into eastern Canada rather than have it over western Canada. This will block the arrival of any deep Arctic air after the early week cold modifies, and also help continue the progressive west-to-east flow across the continent.
We're probably not talking about runaway warmth for a long period of time, but some above normal temperatures (mostly 50s highs) interspersed with cold fronts that bring it back down to near normal (40s highs, 20s lows). The next such system arrives next weekend, and from this distance looks likely to be mainly a rainmaker, with maybe some mountain snow showers behind it.
Beyond next weekend, there are long-range indicators pointing various directions, none too convincing that the deep cold air will pour down from the Arctic en masse. Still, with occasional shots of modest cold, there is always a chance of a temporary setup that could yield wintry precipitation. And we still don't know what may happen to the broader pattern down the road as we push deeper into February and even March.
Don't mothball the snow shovels or the fur coats just yet.
