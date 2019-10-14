Summer lingered until about 10 days ago, but there will be no doubting the fall flavor of this week.
Many places were in the 40s this morning -- some localized 30s and valley frost -- and will be again on Tuesday morning, with 60s/70s highs. After another cold front brings some showers ahead of it Wednesday -- likely not enough showers for our drought situation but some wetness at least -- Thursday probably won't make it out of the 50s for highs, with lows Friday morning in the 30s to lower 40s across our region.
Some snowflakes behind Wednesday's front are not out of the question for the highest elevations of West Virginia, but probably not in Virginia. That time is coming faster than you think, though.
What may be coming Friday morning to much of our region west of Roanoke and in patches elsewhere is the frost or freeze that ends growing season, as clear skies, light winds and high pressure overhead will facilitate a drop in temperatures to near or just above the freezing mark in many locations. The floor of the urban Roanoke Valley may escape with a 40ish low, but there will be an notable autumn chill in the air.
Unfortunately for those interested in seeing rain, a coastal storm along the midweek front is going to get its act together a hair late. The Northeast may get a soaking rain, but likely just some waves of showers with less than an inch of rain in our neck of the woods.
As we see some cool mornings this week, the fall colors will likely begin to spring our pretty quickly. What I've learned in two decades here is that even a fall of projected dull color, due to drought this time, is often quite colorful and there are usually pockets of spectacular color if you care to go find them.
